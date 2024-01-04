Did Taylor Swift Predict Travis Kelce Romance... In 2009?! She Truly Is A Mastermind!!

This romance was clearly written in the stars!

Amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance, fans discovered an interview from way back in 2009 when the pop star pretty much predicted this very relationship! Yes, really!

The Grammy winner, who’d only released her first two albums at that point, sat down with Glamour for a wide-ranging interview that, of course, landed on her love life at one point. After noting she didn’t date much at the time, Taylor broke down her perfect man — and it sounds a LOT like the Kansas City Chiefs tight end!! To kick things off, the Anti-Hero artist predicted she’d be in a “long-distance” fling because of her career — but that she’d be fine with it if she was with the right person. She explained:

“It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

She’s def doing this these days!

After linking up with the football player, they’ve both been trading their time between Missouri and New York. The songwriter has made the effort to appear at tons of games, and the athlete even jetted to Argentina to see her perform her Eras Tour concert! Plus, he purchased a $6 million mansion for extra privacy, so he’s all in on this romp!

As for whether she’d date someone at a “similar level of success,” the now-34-year-old urged how important “confidence” in her boyfriend was going to be, adding:

“I think it’s more a question of confidence. I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

OMG. Whoa! This is spot on!

Not only is Travis super confident and successful in his own industry, but he has 100% been putting in the effort to plan romantic dates and travels with his lady — including reportedly hooking them up with fancy AF hotel stays and excursions for the future dates of her international tour. Sounds like she manifested this amazing relationship! And considering Trav checks all the boxes her former self laid out so clearly, maybe they really will be end game?!?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Taylor predict this relationship 15 years ago or WHAT?! Sound OFF with your take (below)!

