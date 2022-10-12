Kanye West Episode Of LeBron James' The Shop Will NOT Air -- Because He Used 'Hate Speech' AGAIN!

Well, Tucker Carlson wasn’t the only one who got a disturbing interview with Kanye West — it’s just that not everyone thought it was a good idea to air his ramblings as though they were pearls of truth from a misunderstood genius.

The Power rapper has been on a tear on social media and beyond the past week or so, and one of his outlets turned out to be The Shop. For those who don’t know, that’s LeBron James‘ barbershop-set talk show on YouTube, currently in its fifth season. New episodes usually air on Fridays on the Uninterrupted channel, but this time the schedule got, well, interrupted. Maverick Carter, CEO of LeBron’s SpringHill Company, revealed on Tuesday that the show had recorded a whole conversation with Ye the day before — and they decided they could not in good conscience air it.

Speaking to Andscape, Carter explained:

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Unlike Fox News, The Shop chose not to simply edit the worst of what Kanye was saying so they could use what they liked. Then again Tucker Carlson is also known to blow the ol’ white supremacist dog whistle every now and then, so plenty of what Ye’s been saying is probably A-OK with him. (Don’t believe us? Ask the Anti-Defamation League, who call for Carlson’s deplatforming HERE.) Maverick continued:

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

What exactly did Kanye say? Well, you can probably guess at the worst of it, but sources from the production told the outlet rather than explain or walk back his antisemitic talking points, he doubled down on them. No word on whether there was any more disturbing child replacement conspiracy theory talk.

Carter actually apologized to the audience of The Shop for even having Ye on, saying:

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Wow, good for them! Too bad for the other guests on the episode, Kanye collaborator Jeezy and shoe designer Salehe Bembury. But it’s for the better of the rest of the world not to hear any more of that kind of talk.

BTW, LeBron was apparently not at the taping — fortunately for him, we guess.

[Image via Uninterrupted/Fox News/YouTube.]