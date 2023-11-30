Kanye West & Bianca Censori Attend Fashion Party In Dubai… With Stuffed Animal In Tow?!

Bianca Censori certainly made an interesting new fashion statement at an event with Kanye West this week…

The couple — who seem to be going strong once again despite the recent breakup rumors — attended a dinner party to celebrate the launch of fashion designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store in Dubai on Tuesday night. As Bianca strolled into the bash, she sported a beige super mini dress, complete with an oversized shapka on her head, clear pumps, and… a large stuffed deer bag.

Yeah, you read that right. Bianca went from wearing a pillow around Italy to a stuffed animal in Dubai! And it appears the 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer held it in front of her chest all night – even while mingling with the other guests! Meanwhile, Kanye kept things simple in an all-black ensemble with a matching hood. You can ch-ch-check out Bianca holding the plush toy around the party (below):

Wow…

Ever since the pair became an item, she has stepped out in some jaw-dropping outfits. But this one, in particular? Fans have had a lot to say about the wild look. Even the guests in the video seem to be raising their eyebrows at the ensemble! See some of the Reddit reactions (below):

“No. I refuse to believe this is being tolerated.” “Welp, that’s a look.” “The bunny thing looks ridiculous!” “It looks like a plush deer? Or maybe a plush deer-shaped backpack?”

“That’s a look,” indeed…

What are YOUR thoughts on the outfit, Perezcious readers? Love the outfit or hate it? Sound OFF in the comments.

