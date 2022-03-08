Wait, Kanye West Is 'Extremely Serious' About Buying WHAT?!

If Kanye West actually seals the deal on this, it would truly be a MAJOR business move for the music mogul!

The 44-year-old Hurricane rapper and his pal, longtime NFL football wide receiver star Antonio Brown, are apparently “extremely serious” about making a deal to buy the league’s Denver Broncos. That’s according to Tom Brady‘s former receiver’s most recent comments, at least. And we’re surprised to see it!

TMZ caught up with Brown in Los Angeles this week, and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star didn’t hesitate in laying out his desire — alongside Ye — to own the Broncos. Denver’s football team officially went up for sale in the middle of last month, and it’s been a big story for big players: who is going to put down all that coin for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises?!

Well, according to Antonio, he and Kanye want it BAD! After all, the duo are business partners, with the Jesus Walks rapper having named Brown president of Donda Sports earlier this year. In fact, when Brown was named prez of the org, one of the first desires he expressed came down to owning a team! And besides, the two have been spotted hanging out publicly together in recent weeks, too.

So when the news outlet asked Brown if they were serious about getting a deal done, the free agent wide receiver’s confident comments definitely raised some eyebrows. Referencing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell while hopping into his expensive sports car, Brown said (below):

“Tell Roger to call me. We’re working on it. We are extremely serious about working towards it and getting it done.”

Whoa!

For what it’s worth (pun intended), the price tag for the Broncos is expected to be somewhere in the area of $4 billion. Yes, as in, billion with a ‘b’!!!

Also required as part of any sale is that the new ownership group must be approved the NFL’s other 31 owners. It’ll be interesting to see what happens regarding that little clause if business negotiations really do get that far, considering Brown’s somewhat controversial history in the league.

Contractual controversies aside, what do U make of Ye’s apparent desire to buy into the NFL, Perezcious readers?!

Think he and Antonio Brown have $4 billion on hand?? (Or, much more likely, do U think they have the right connections to helm an ownership group of multiple folks to make a bid totaling that amount??)

Whatever happens, it’ll definitely be interesting! That’s for sure!

