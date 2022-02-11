Larsa Pippen Opens Up About The ‘Demise’ Of Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian & Kanye West – Claims She ‘Knew Too Much’!

Larsa Pippen spilled the tea about what led to the end of her friendship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – claiming it all came down to the fact that she “knew too much” about them!

In case you didn’t know, speculation about the status of her friendship with the KKW Beauty mogul started back in July 2020 when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Fans immediately flagged this, questioning whether or not Larsa and Kim had a falling out. Things only escalated when the 47-year-old reality star blamed the rift with Kim on the 44-year-old rapper in an interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast. Now, she is sharing more details about what went down!

Related: How Pete Davidson ‘Has Been Supportive’ Of GF Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Drama

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Miami on Thursday, the messy situation ended up being a point of conversation between Larsa and her co-stars Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura. While talking about their ideal man, Adriana brought the former couple, asking:

“What was the story between you and Kanye West, by the way?”

To which, Larsa immediately insisted the two were “just friends.” However, the 56-year-old was still skeptical. She said in a confessional:

“Larsa and the Kardashians is a mystery to me still. I know she was friends with Kim for a long time and then they had a downfall.”

Continuing to press her fellow housewife for “answers,” Adriana then brought up that the Yeezy designer once tweeted her name with a thinking emoji out of the blue in 2020. This led Larsa to hint at what happened between Kim, Kanye, and her in a confessional, sharing:

“I don’t even know what happened. I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

Inneresting…

Then, things took an awkward turn! Adriana went on to bring up how she allegedly walked into a bathroom at Art Basel and accidentally saw Ye’s “big” and “thick” penis. Yep, you read that right – and Larsa did not seem to appreciate the anecdote at all. She immediately fired back:

“I’m not bringing up your friends or your old friends, so maybe you shouldn’t bring up my friends.”

She has a point! The television personality noted in the confessional that she didn’t believe one word of Adriana’s story, adding:

“I’ve known Kanye for years. I’m not trying to have these kind of conversations about someone’s penis, it’s just not my thing.”

For her part, Adriana did not understand why Larsa was “taking it so personally” and defended herself:

“I’m talking about my interaction with Kanye West. I saw it with my very own eyes. I talked to him. So what’s wrong with that?”

The KUWTK alum asked to keep things “respectful” as she found the tale about Kimmy Kakes’ estranged husband was “not in good taste,” saying:

“If you’re gonna take it to 100, I’ll take it to 200.”

Yeahhh…

Adriana did NOT like her reaction, shouting back:

“I can take you down, bitch! Take it to 1,000, 2,000. It’s my f**ing life! It’s my story! It’s my f**king life, bitch.”

With that, Larsa got up and stormed away from the table. But if you thought the confrontation ended there, you would be sadly mistaken! The pair later crossed paths at a charity event, where they started up the argument again over the incident. Larsa said:

“You were laughing because you were talking about something that was very hurtful to me.”

To which Adriana questioned:

“Kanye West’s penis? Why is he hurtful to you? What do you have to do with his penis?”

Clearly over the conversation, Larsa explained that she did not want Adriana to “talk about it”:

“There are certain people who are off limits. I’m not used to being in situations where I tell people I’m not comfortable with this conversation and they disregard that.”

Crazy!!! What are your thoughts about Larsa’s confession, Perezcious readers? Do you think that’s the legit reason why things fell apart between her and Kim? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram, Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Will Alexander/WENN]