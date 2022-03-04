Kanye West Posts Most Emotional Lyrics He's Ever Written -- Describing How 'Divorce' Feels To Him

Well, this is a new one. It appears Kanye West posted lyrics from an as-yet-unreleased track to express his feelings.

It’s certainly healthier than threats or whatever weird stunt dating thing he’s doing with Kim Kardashian lookalikes. It’s almost like journaling… Except of course he knows his ex is going to see it since he’s putting it out for the world to see. But hey, that’s what artists do, right?

So what exactly did he write? Is it art? You tell us! Under the word Divorce, presumably the title, he writes:

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid

Divorce feels like you doctor don’t know s**t

Divorce feels like your walking on glass

Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall

Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall

Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall”

Inneresting that he mentioned “being bullied” — considering he’s been the one on the attack, bragging about driving Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson off Instagram.

He continues:

“Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove

Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals

Divorce feels like grandma never got over that cold

Divorce feels like the first play of the super bowl and your ankle rolls

Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control”

That last one isn’t exactly a metaphor. Kanye literally believes his kids were taken from his control. His weirdly hypocritical patriarchal control issues with North and her mom were a big point of contention for the couple.

“Divorce feels like you’ve been shot and traffic is slow

Divorce feels like heavy breathing

Divorce feels like suffocating

Barely breathing”

Man, this is really rough stuff. It does make us feel bad for Ye… though it’s impossible to forget the fact this divorce has been going on for several months and even though he’s hurting, Kim has dealt with more than her fair share of pain, too.

As has previously been pointed out by an insider, it wasn’t until Kim started dating again that he made any kind of fuss. From what we’ve heard, he didn’t really take any of it seriously until then, like he took for granted Kim was his property that he could reclaim whenever he felt like it.

He certainly wasn’t posting heartfelt verses when he was abandoning Kim to go to Wyoming and pretend to run for President. When she was crying and begging and struggling with everything to make it work.

But now, once another penis enters the conversation, now he’s Mr. Heartbreak? Feels pretty misogynistic, only judging reality based on what men are doing, doesn’t it? Just sayin’.

Anyway, the song (we guess? maybe it’s just a poem?) goes on like that for a while. Our favorite line is:

“Divorce feels like Michael Myers”

It ends very dramatically with:

“Who are you to have an opinion on your own life

You are not you anymore

You’re whats left of you

Michael Jackson said it best

You’re a vegetable

You’re a vegetable

You’re the real Cosby

Not a Huxtable”

Oof, no matter how bad you feel, you probably don’t want to compare yourself to Bill Cosby anymore. Is he saying he feels like a woman-victimizing monster? Or is he one of these Cosby defenders who’s saying he feels like he’s being railroaded by the system? Hmm…

What do YOU think of Ye’s new form of self-expression? See the full post (below):

