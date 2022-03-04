Kim Kardashian In 'Great Spirits' As She Attends First Event After Judge Declares Her Officially Single!

Celebrating!

Kim Kardashian wasted no time after a judge declared her legally single before she took to the town to show off just how happy she is! The SKIMS founder made a bold AF statement while attending a Revolve event in Los Angeles on Thursday — marking her first public appearance since dropping ‘West’ from her name!

The 41-year-old arrived at the event in a striking biker-chic outfit designed by Balenciaga. The black leather ensemble included a black moto jacket with white and silver stripe details. She also rocked tight black leggings, black gloves, black heels, a small black bag, and silver sunglasses. She kept her hair simple — slicked back in a ponytail — and wore natural makeup to tie the look together.

According to a source who chatted with People on Friday, Kim was the only one at the club when she arrived, giving her plenty of time to interact with those working the shindig, an eyewitness shared:

“Kim got to the Revolve Social Club before it was open. She was in great spirits. Someone commented on her outfits and she replied, ‘I remember every outfit I’ve ever worn.’”

OK, if that’s true, then that’s seriously impressive.

The girl has worn a LOT of fits!

The mom of four also made sure to shout out her sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand.

In her Instagram Story, she highlighted a booth at the event where she grabbed a complimentary cocktail. The insider revealed:

“She had a ‘Berry-Mint-Kenny’ drink and told the bartender she likes sweeter drinks. She was bragging about her sister’s company.”

So sweet!

As we’ve reported, this social outing comes just one day after the KUWTK alum was declared officially single, the latest win in her divorce battle against ex-husband Kanye West. The two still have to hash out child custody agreements, which will hopefully not be too complicated.

As for now, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend is said to be “relieved” that her split is finalized, according to another source who spoke with the outlet. Judging from her upbeat attitude at the Revolve event, we’d say that’s just about right!

