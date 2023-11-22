Kanye West APPROACHED Trainer Harley Pasternak Amid Tension In Dubai -- And Security Had To Be Called!

This situation is getting intense!

This week, Kanye West and his four children — North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago — have been in Dubai for Thanksgiving. But the family vacation hasn’t been as relaxing as they may have hoped. Why? The 46-year-old rapper is reportedly worried that his former personal trainer and friend, Harley Pasternak, has been following him around Dubai!

The 49-year-old was seen in the lobby of the Atlantis The Royal resort, where Kanye has been staying with his kids. A source previously said the timing of the sighting was “extremely suspect” and caused some “concerns” for Ye “about his motives and intentions” due to their history. Remember, they have not been on good terms after Harley was the reason the record producer was hospitalized in 2016. He also later threatened to institutionalize him “again” amid his antisemitism controversy.

But Kanye wasn’t the only one concerned about the situation at the time. On Wednesday, TMZ revealed more details about what went down — and things seemed to get intense both ways! The outlet reported that the two men were at the hotel on Monday evening. When Kanye saw Harley at the establishment, the Yeezy designer became uncomfortable since he thought The Revolution host was stalking him. In fact, he was so nervous he took out his phone and began to record Harley while speaking to the hotel staff.

However, sources with direct knowledge are insisting the pair being at the same hotel was only a coincidence. They claimed Harley owns more than a dozen gyms in the Middle East and is in Dubai for his clients all the time. As for why he was in the resort on Monday? Harley was at the concierge desk to make a dinner reservation. It didn’t go well…

At around 9:00 p.m., the insiders shared, Kanye decided to approach Harley — and, plot twist, attempt to embrace him. What an odd move for someone who thought this guy was following him. Perhaps he was trying to extend an olive branch after their beef, though? Or he hoped a hug would end his alleged stalking? No matter Ye’s motivation for the embrace, Harley wasn’t open to hugging it out! It seems he was the one afraid of Ye!

The sources said he rejected the touching, and when the concierge asked Harley if he wanted hotel security to step in, he immediately said yes. Whoa! By the time that security showed up, though, Kanye and his team had left the area. There was no more contact between them.

Clearly, tensions are still running high between these guys! Hopefully, they don’t run into each other again during their stay in Dubai! But you know, small town? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Harley Pasternak/Instagram, WENN]