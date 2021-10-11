Scott Disick Seems To Be Back In The Kardashians' Good Graces?!

Is the gang getting back together??

Scott Disick was spotted with most of the Kardashians for the first time since his alleged DM scandal — though one person was noticeably absent!

To celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig, her momma Kris Jenner and her sister Khloé Kardashian headed to NYC to take part in the live taping and cheers to her accomplishment at the after-party. But photographers caught an especially interesting special guest as well: Lord Disick Huh??

Related: Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She Plans On Ever Getting Married Again After Jay Cutler Divorce

After weeks of (seemingly) being on the outskirts with the Kar-Jenner fam — or at the very least, with his baby momma Kourtney Kardashian — it was a shock to see the Talentless founder make a very public appearance in the Big Apple over the weekend! Especially since Kim’s big sis didn’t even show up in person!

The 39-year-old was caught in photos arriving at the event in the wee hours of Sunday morning arm-in-arm with Khloé, who looked HAWT in a cherry red Laquan Smith mini-dress, with matching heels, a purse, overcoat, and mask. The Flip It Like Disick lead donned a much more casual look, rocking a black hoodie and North Face vest with camo pants. He even seemed pretty serious while strutting past the paparazzi, too! See what we’re talking about HERE!

So, what does this all mean?? Has Disick made amends? Or did the rest of the family not care so much about those alleged DMs? As Perezcious readers will recall, back in August, the reality TV star made headlines for reportedly direct messaging Kourt’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, with complaints about her PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker. Younes shared the messages with the world, resulting in a serious divide between the parents of Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Just last month, a source even told ET:

“Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy. She thinks Scott needs to grow up.”

To suddenly see Scott all buddy-buddy with Kourt’s fam feels a bit strange, right? We get he’s still the father of their nieces and nephews so he wouldn’t be ostracized altogether just for being a bit jealous, but given the fact that the 42-year-old didn’t show up to support her sibling has us wondering — is something bigger going on?? Has the Blink-182 drummer’s girlfriend really forgiven Scott or did her sisters just decide to move on from the drama?

Related: Police Say No Physical Evidence Has Been Found Linking Brian Laundrie To Carlton Reserve Area

Also innerestingly, Scott’s latest controversy wasn’t used for a punch line in the SNL episode, despite Kim taking plenty of jabs at her older sis, including an entire segment titled “The People’s Kourt.” Pretending to be the former E! personality, the budding comedienne handed out rulings to various members of her close circle. Check it out (below)!

Watching from afar, the momma of three snapped a photo for Instagram, writing:

“Ahhhhh! This is everything! @kimkardashian you killed SNL.”

She also dubbed herself a “proud sister” despite not joining Khloé or Kris for the taping or after-party. Does this mean Scott is potentially causing an even bigger rift between the Kardashian family? Or was Kourt just too busy with her own life to show up? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/MEGA & Saturday Night Live/YouTube]