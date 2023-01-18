Bianca Censori Didn't Care For Kanye West's Music Before Getting With Him?? Ego Blow For Ye!

Censori Overload Underwhelmed?!

We continue to piece together bits of info about Kanye West‘s new wife Bianca Censori. As we’ve been reporting, the duo unexpectedly got hitched (uhhh, maybe legally?) within the last few weeks. Their abrupt wedding ceremony comes not long after Ye’s years-long divorce drama with ex Kim Kardashian was FINALLY finalized. And, just like y’all, we continue to be shocked that he tied the knot again so soon!

Now, new info is coming to light about Bianca’s life before she joined up as a designer for Yeezy late in 2020, and then her subsequent marriage to the 45-year-old rapper.

Down in Australia this week, a woman who is reported to be one of Censori’s old classmates spoke up about her earlier life on a radio show. The woman, identified by multiple outlets only as Kate, chatted with Nova FM radio on Wednesday. Speaking on the Ben, Liam, and Belle show based out of Melbourne, Kate dished on Bianca’s earlier days Down Under before all this newfound fame bubbled up.

There are a few quotes to parse through here, but the jaw-dropping one is this: on the show, per Page Six, Kate claimed Bianca was “not a huge fan” of Ye’s music throughout his career.

Welp!!

Sounds like the architectural designer wasn’t keen on Kanye’s audio output while she was studying design at the University of Melbourne. That’s gotta be an ego killer for the Chicago-born rapper. Heck, at least Kim would always blast Ye’s songs and show out wearing some of his merch even if she and her ex were duking it out in the court of public opinion. Just saying!!

But it would seem like Censori wasn’t up on the Hurricane rapper’s discography. We can only imagine how Ye might react to knowing this info! And we also wonder whether Bianca has changed her tune following the release of Ye’s newest track Censori Overload from a few weeks back??

Speaking of Bianca’s pre-fame life, Kate also told the Aussie radio interviewers about what it was like to go to school with the now-viral Yeezy designer. The old pal explained how Bianca was always part of “the popular group” while in school. Plus, uhhh, one particular asset seemed to keep working in Censori’s favor.

Kate explained:

“I knew her pretty well. She was definitely in the popular group, and she was known for her big boobs. That was kind of her thing.”

Oooookay!

The former friend added more, too:

“She was pretty hot, she was the hot one, friends with all the guys. [But] she was lovely. She wasn’t one of the bitchy popular high school girls. I’ve got nothing bad to say about her.”

So that’s nice, we guess! Good to see Bianca apparently didn’t lean into any Mean Girls stuff in her past.

But in the last couple years, life became a whirlwind for the newlywed. As Kate explained, Bianca was busy studying away at the University of Melbourne when the Praise God rapper reached out via Instagram and changed her life overnight:

“Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘come and work for me,’ and she dropped out. I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect.”

And that was that!! Then, of course, Bianca’s life was changed again when she and Ye got hitched. And now here we are. Whew! What a roller coaster ride for all of us…

