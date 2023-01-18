Kanye West's Marriage 'Is Real To' Him -- But How Does Kim Kardashian Really Feel About It??

So just how real is Kanye West‘s marriage?!

The world is still trying to figure that out. Did he legally wed Bianca Censori in the last few weeks? Or did the father of four merely have a symbolic ceremony to reflect how he apparently feels about the Yeezy staffer — while leaving the legal mumbo-jumbo for another time?!

Well, we still don’t have the answer to that question. But now we know how Ye sees his relationship!! And how ex-wife Kim Kardashian sees it, too. Buckle up for this, y’all…

On Tuesday, ET published a report from a source who had new deets to divulge. The insider could not confirm whether Ye’s low-key wedding to the Australian-born Censori was “legal.” But the mole did share this incredible note with the outlet:

“The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca.”

Ummm… OK! Sounds like they’re hinting it’s not real to everyone. It’s totally giving “it’s still real to me, damnit” vibes…

Just saying!!

Look, if it feels real to Ye and Bianca, that’s a big deal. We didn’t think Ye would even think about getting married again after Kim. But also… If he isn’t willing to actually make it legal, there must be a reason, right? On some level he knows.

FWIW, the ET source did note those close to Ye are “hopeful he can get help” soon. The insider claims those friends are worried about how the Jesus Walks rapper has been “acting unstable lately.” If that isn’t the understatement of the year… But perhaps Censori’s presence will calm him?

Regarding Kim, her post-wedding vibe is decidedly different. This insider told ET the SKIMS mogul “isn’t paying attention” to Ye’s new relationship. Instead, she’s merely “focused on the well-being of her children.”

Of course, that may not be entirely true. Kim is paying SOME attention to Censori’s arrival on the scene. After all, we reported earlier on Tuesday that the SKKN By Kim visionary is keen on having a sit-down with Bianca to discuss how to deal with the four kids she shares with Ye. Which is Kim’s right! It just sounds like the KUWTK alum is also trying to look the other way on the romance.

Is that going to be possible, tho??

Sound OFF with your thoughts on Kim, Kanye, and Bianca in the comments (below)…

