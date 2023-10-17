Justin Timberlake's Pro-Choice Statement Did NOT Age Well After Britney Spears Abortion Bombshell!

Well. Damn. We love a pro-choice king… but is that what Justin Timberlake really was?

We finally learned Tuesday morning what we expect is THE bombshell Britney Spears is dropping in her memoir The Woman In Me. JT got her pregnant — and talked her into an abortion she didn’t want to get. Wow.

Related: Christina Aguilera Hopes She Isn’t Mentioned In Britney’s Memoir!

She wrote about the experience, per an excerpt in People:

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Britney agreed to the abortion — but makes clear it was NOT her choice.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father… To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

That was in the year 2000. Cut to eight years later, and Justin and his then-girlfriend Jessica Biel were campaigning for Barack Obama. At a rally they noted Obama’s pro-choice stance, as opposed to the Republicans (who, as we know, did finally manage to overturn Roe v Wade). The Seventh Heaven alum voiced:

“Nobody should be able to say what you can do with your body.”

JT added in response:

“I give Jess the right to choose where we go to eat all the time. The funny thing is, what the woman chooses is usually right.”

What the woman chooses is usually right. We guess the word “usually” is doing a lot there, huh? Because when Britney wanted to have the baby, he clearly didn’t think she was right. Damn.

Related: Britney Drank Daiquiris With Her Mom In EIGHTH GRADE!

In a way JT’s stance is consistent. He’s obviously in favor of abortion as a medical option for women. It’s just… the whole woman’s choice aspect is a little inconsistent with the portrait Britney paints of that moment. Because it sounds like he was more interested in his own choice.

Look, maybe Justin evolved during that time. From 19 to 27 can be a big period of growth, especially for f**kboys. Or maybe he supported a woman’s choice when it was the right one for him. Hmm…

What do YOU think about Justin’s “stance” here, given the context of Britney’s version of events??

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Z. Tomaszewski.]