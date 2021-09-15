Todd Rundgren SLAMS 'Dilettante' Kanye West, Says Rival Drake 'Ate His Lunch' With A Better Album Than Donda!

Todd Rundgren gives NO f**ks!

The legendary performer is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year — though he’s making news this week for slamming the induction and saying he will not attend.

More pointed towards our interests, though, the Bang The Drum All Day rocker also spoke up this week about working with Kanye West on the letter’s new Donda album. And it sounds like Rundgren had a TERRIBLE time!!!

Talking to Ultimate Classic Rock about his work with the Chicago-born rapper on the new album named after his beloved late mother, Rundgren didn’t mince words when it came to analyzing Kanye’s recording work. In fact, Rundgren isn’t even sure whether he made it on Yeezy’s album! That’s how much of a mess this whole thing turned out to be!

Clearly frustrated with the eccentric creative process exhibited by Kim Kardashian‘s estranged (well, for now, at least) husband, Todd talked a bit about whether you’ll even hear him on Donda:

“If I can contribute something, fine. If I can’t, just let me know. There is a possibility that I’m actually in there somewhere. There’s so much junk in that record!”

Damn!!!

But OK, artists change their mind sometimes, and so things get altered during the recording process, we suppose. Right?

Only that’s not even CLOSE to being the most eye-popping part of the legendary drummer’s remarks!

After explaining how he first linked up with Yeezy through music industry mutuals, Todd apparently thought it would be “a fun challenge” to work on Donda. Boy, did he turn out to be wrong.

Looking back at the former presidential candidate’s stunts — and all those bizarre listening parties — the 73-year-old rocker WENT AWF!

Seriously, read this:

“[Kanye] is a shoe designer … He’s just a dilettante at this point. Nobody would regularly make records like that unless they had stupid money to throw around. Nobody rents a stadium to make a record in. Nobody flies in the entire world of hip-hop just to croak one syllable, just so you can say that everybody was on it.”

Holy s**t!

And Drake looms large in this, too!

Todd’s been around the block quite a few times in the music industry, so he understands how art and business work together — or sometimes don’t work together, that is.

With that, he believes the threat of Drake’s brand new Certified Lover Boy album forced Yeezy into rushing Donda out the door early, and the work suffered severely because of it:

“He was too afraid that Drake would one-up him, so he hurried up and released the album the weekend before Drake could get his out. And in the end, Drake ate his lunch anyway.”

That last sentence!!!

YIKES!!!

It’s a vicious takedown of the Jesus Walks rapper, no doubt. And it’s doubly bad considering the source: Rundgren is a Rock Hall inductee who has for decades worked with and around the biggest, best, and truly most iconic names in music. So, safe to say Todd Rundgren might just know a thing or two about which he speaks.

Sorry, Kanye! Just saying!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about Yeezy, Todd, Donda, Drake, and EVERYTHING else here down in the comments (below)!

