People Are PISSED Kanye West Brought Out Marilyn Manson & DaBaby At Donda Listening Event

Kanye West really is a genius because no one else could keep coming up with new ways to cause controversy like this.

Over the last few years, the artist soon to be known as Ye has done a lot of damage to his legacy. Supporting Donald Trump, saying slavery was a “choice,” his ill-fated presidential run, and spouting off about potentially aborting his oldest child at a campaign event… it’s been messy at best, upsetting and hurtful at worst. Fans will still show up for the music, though, so anticipation for his new album, Donda, has been high.

Some of those fans went to bed Thursday night thinking Donda would finally drop on Friday, but instead woke up disappointed — and perhaps disturbed. Not only was the album pushed back AGAIN (for the fourth or fifth time now), the rapper made a hugely controversial decision to bring out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson during his Chicago listening party at Soldier Field yesterday.

Kanye West, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on the same stage is Hell on Earth pic.twitter.com/Bz6duTPNUO — Eric P (@epark1016) August 27, 2021

To recap: DaBaby was dropped from several music festivals this summer for his homophobic remarks. And earlier this year, Manson was accused of horrific incidents of sexual abuse by multiple women, and is currently being sued for allegations of rape, assault, and sex trafficking.

Pretty impressively horrifying company for the Jesus is King vocalist to be bringing out onto the life size recreation of his childhood porch. He’s obviously making a statement by inviting two “blacklisted” artists to his show, but the only way we can think to interpret it is as a “f**k you” to vulnerable women and the LGBTQ+ community. It’s shocking stuff, even for Kanye.

Over on Twitter, fans were none too happy seeing these contentious figures. Reactions included:

“kanye put a ghostly ugly serial abuser and homophobic hobbit in his show. is this your king?” “Stayed up late for #Donda. Once I saw Kanye West boldly have Dababy and Marilyn Manson appear on his mother’s front porch…..yea went right to bed. ” “Kanye, DaBaby, and Marilyn Manson. Apparently Kanye wants to hit home the message that he, too, is a very bad person.” “So Kanye West invited abuser Marilyn Manson to his show and then replaced jay z verse with anti-gay dababy. And people still support that man.”

While it’s unclear if the shock rocker (real name Brian Warner) made any musical contribution to Donda, DaBaby was featured on the latest version of the album. What’s more, his verse on the track Jail replaced JAY-Z. Yep, the long-awaited reunion of Watch the Throne icons JAY & Ye was scrapped for… DaBaby.

Did Kanye just replace Jay Z’s verse with DABABY #DONDA pic.twitter.com/MZFcM7ueL5 — ????Down Bad Dino Fan???? (@justJ0SHiing) August 27, 2021

Fans when they heard Kanye replace JAY-Z with DaBaby. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/L81hTTGrRJ — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 27, 2021

Replacing Jay-Z with Da Baby is like replacing Michael Jordan with Eddy Curry — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2021

We can’t think of any artistic reason that could possibly justify this kind of stunt. Just when we think Kanye has pushed “too far” as far as it can go, he finds new and distressing ways to cross the line. If we had any hope that the Donda era would be a better chapter, it’s gone out the window now.

Check out some more reactions to the listening event controversy (below):

kanye is gonna bring out Bill Cosby and OJ next. pic.twitter.com/WGGxRt8EZ7 — thot ragnocock. (@_shookknight) August 27, 2021

I’m tired of people acting shocked about Kanye’s behaviour. Did you think an anti-abortion, anti-vaxx, Trump supporter would be pro-women? Come on. https://t.co/dh4hxFw7Gt — Basetsana (@BassieM_) August 27, 2021

Kanye propping up Dababy after his comments doesn’t surprise me. Him supporting an abuser like Marilyn Manson actually did pic.twitter.com/jMYei0yhI8 — Type shit have you wildin (@AjgivsnofuckSut) August 27, 2021

went to sleep early and woke up to see this kanye, marilyn manson, and dababy mess pic.twitter.com/QpaY2QYPxS — ❤️‍???? (@_1015237) August 27, 2021

Kanye West, Dababy and Marilyn Manson on a porch listening to a Carti and Fivio song, what kinda fucked up timeline is this ???????????????? — oli (@k2luvspritebean) August 27, 2021

