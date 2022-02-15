Pete Davidson Is 'Laughing Along' At Kanye West's Instagram Antics & Staying 'Far Away' From Kimye Divorce Drama

Pete Davidson is trying to stay away from all the Kimye drama popping off on Instagram — and for good reason!

The Saturday Night Live star is staying focused on his career, his relationship with Kim Kardashian, and the rest of his life even as Kanye West continues to post increasingly erratic and concerning content about his estranged wife on social media.

An insider spoke with Us Weekly on Monday evening, revealing an interesting new tidbit about the 28-year-old comedian’s take on Kanye’s persistent public pronouncements. Explaining that Pete is content to keep “taking the mature route” amid Ye’s repeated Instagram rants, the insider revealed (below):

“Pete is staying far away from Kanye. He’s not afraid of him — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

That makes sense. And Pete appears to be reveling in the wacky nature of the situation, according to the source:

“He’s laughing along. Pete’s not even on Instagram so finds it comical that Kanye is posting all this stuff about him.”

Besides, taking “the mature route” is always good, in pretty much every situation. But especially here! For one, we’ve previously reported how the King of Staten Island star is actually somewhat amused by Kanye’s antics — and that the bizarre behavior may actually be driving Kim closer to Pete. Oh, the irony!

Of course, the question of fear does loom large, and this situation is more unsettling than it may seem. We don’t necessarily expect Pete to be afraid of Yeezy, regardless of how much the 44-year-old rapper can’t stop speaking about the comedian. But we are more unsettled by what Ye’s more passionate followers might possibly do in regards to Pete dating the Hurricane rapper’s estranged wife.

Kim herself is rightfully concerned with the unknown effects of all this, too. It’s just not wise to let it all out in public like Ye has been doing. Yikes!!!

Of course, the history between Pete and Kanye is a very significant part of all this — even beyond their mutual romantic interest in the KKW Beauty mogul.

As we previously reported, back in 2018, Pete spoke about the Jesus Walks rapper during an SNL episode weeks after Kanye had appeared on the sketch show. Sitting down for a Weekend Update segment in which he addressed Ye’s prior in-studio antics and support for then-President Donald Trump, Davidson compared Kanye to hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut, and encouraged the rapper to medicate himself:

“Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related … Kanye, I know you’re like, ‘This is the real me, I’m off the meds.’ Take ’em. There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. It’s great.”

So it’s reasonable to think Kanye has been stewing on that for four long years! And it’s equally clear that Pete has always kept the rapper at arm’s length — and even more so now!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Pete doing the right thing by playing it safe regarding Kanye’s unpredictable behavior? Sound off with all of your reactions to the relationship rumblings down in the comments (below)…

