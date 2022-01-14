Kanye West Reportedly Ditches Los Angeles Amid Battery Allegations To Work On New Music & Coachella Prep

Kanye West is getting out of Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old rapper is reportedly heading for the SoCal desert to begin to map out his plans for his upcoming performance at Coachella. He’s also reportedly out there to finish some much-anticipated new music.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation claim Ye is “leaving the city ASAP” even while in the midst of an LAPD investigation into an alleged battery that took place early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles. As we previously reported, Ye is the focus of a misdemeanor battery complaint after an alleged incident in which the rapper supposedly punched an autograph-seeking fan.

But Ye and his creative team are out of town already, heading for the Palm Springs area to “focus on nothing but work.” As part of his trip, the fashion designer and his team has reportedly scheduled meetings with Coachella production staff to map out his performance staging for the late April festival.

Along with that, he’s apparently “well underway” with Donda 2 — and he appears poised to use the time outside El Lay to finish the album as well.

To that end, Ye shared an extremely graphic image of a skinned monkey (?!) to his Instagram account late Thursday, writing “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY” in the caption of the promo post. See it HERE.

That caption plays off THAT new collab with The Game which absolutely threatened Kim Kardashian‘s new man Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, the LAPD is continuing to look into the battery allegation. TMZ says it’s “still too early” for cops to communicate with Kanye, but “that will be coming in the near future.”

