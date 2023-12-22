Throwback Kardashian Christmas Card Ignites Major Mystery For Fans! Who Is THAT?!?

Who knew a Christmas card would spark so much controversy!

Kylie Jenner got festive on her Instagram feed on Thursday by sharing her “favorite family xmas card” — but a name included in the personal note had fans confused AF!

In the throwback picture, a younger version of the Kar-Jenner clan can seen posing for the camera in a black-and-white snapshot. And it included everyone you’d expect: Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, and siblings Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. But here’s what tripped fans up: the card was written “with love” from all those folks and… Casey??

Noticing this, fans quickly took to the IG comments (HERE) to sound off, questioning:

“Okay I will be the one who will ask the awkward question, who is Casey” “So are we all here asking the same question? Who tf is Casey? ” “Everyone wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her” “Is Casey in the room with us?”

Hah!

Guess only true Kardashian fans know! While Kylie didn’t clarify, it seems reasonable that the Casey mentioned was Caitlyn’s daughter Cassandra “Casey” Marino, now 43, whom she shares with ex-wife Chrystie Scott. Her not being in the photo, yet included in the signature, just added a ton of confusion. Plus, she’s stayed out of the spotlight, so some might not be as familiar with her.

It’s also unclear why Casey would be named without Caitlyn’s other kids, like Burt (whom the Olympian also shares with Chrystie), or her kids with Linda Thompson — Brandon and Brody. One possibility is the I Am Cait reality star may have been estranged from the others at the time, something Brody has spoken about before. In 2019, The Hills star said he “didn’t really grow up with my dad” and that when Caitlyn “started the family with the Kardashian family and all that, I didn’t really see much of [her].” Super tough… Things must’ve been pretty bad, too, if Caitlyn was fine making that estrangement so clear on the Christmas card! Rough! If that’s what this was, anyways.

But it does seem like (most of) the mystery is solved for now! We guess?? Maybe?! Thoughts on his unexpected Christmas mystery, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

