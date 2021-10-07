Kardashians 'Only Want The Best' For Britney Spears As Their Business Dealings With Her Ex Manager Come To Light

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a strange connection to Britney Spears…

According to Page Six, they are allegedly still working with the pop sensation’s former longtime business manager as recently as May this year despite the shady things that have come out in light of her conservatorship battle.

In California Secretary of State documents obtained by the outlet, Lou Taylor served as an “agent for service of process” at different times for several fam members — including Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott. (FYI, an “agent for service of process” handles the legal correspondence on behalf of a business.)

The 58-year-old’s name and the West Hollywood address for her firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment reportedly were used in Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance LLC on November 14, 2020, KimsAPrincess Inc on November 18, 2020, Kendall Jenner’s corporation on May 7, 2021, Kris Jenner’s nonprofit Kardashian Jenner Family Foundation INC on July 20, 2020, Kylie’s massive makeup brand King Kylie LLC on December 16, 2020, and Travis’ Cactus Jack Enterprises LLC on February 26, 2020.

However, Taylor was nowhere to be found in the recent filings of KKW Fragrance LLC on July 7, 2021, and Kendall Jenner Inc. on July 8, 2021. The business eResidentAgent Inc. was listed instead, but the documents still used the firm’s address for mailing purposes.

According to The Daily Beast, Taylor replaced their longtime business manager Lester Knispel at Kris’ charitable foundation in 2019 and clearly has stayed on for their other ventures. It is unclear how involved Taylor was in the companies and why she’s now no longer named in the filings, but we have our suspicions that the Kardashians eventually cut ties with Taylor due to her involvement in the pop star’s legal arrangement.

Taylor has been accused of being a part of the early conversations about placing Britney into the controversial conservatorship in 2008 — and conspiring with Jamie Spears to cure the Crossroads alum’s mental health struggles with religion. Most recently, allegations were made about her associate, Robin Greenhill, and her father secretly recording audio from the singer’s bedroom and monitoring her text messages, phone calls, and browsing history. Taylor unexpectedly resigned as Spears’ manager in October 2020 — so she’s out of the Toxic performer’s life at this time.

Despite having ties to the businesswoman, the Kardashians have spoken out in support of Britney’s plight. Kimmy Kakes expressed how she felt “a lot of empathy” for the star before adding:

“No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian tweeted:

“No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better #FreeBritney.”

As for their connection to Taylor, an insider tells Page Six that the family:

“believes in due process and trusts that the professionals who work for and alongside them have their best interests at heart until proven otherwise.”

Regardless, they still “only want the best for Britney” and wish her well, according to another source of the outlet’s (see below).

