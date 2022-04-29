Whoa?! Judge DROPS Kim Kardashian From Blac Chyna’s Lawsuit Against KarJenners!

Well, this is certainly an interesting development in the lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family!

As we’ve reported, the 33-year-old model sued Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner back in 2017 for defamation and for allegedly plotting the cancellation of her reality series Rob & Chyna. The lawsuit finally headed to court this month, and many jaw-dropping revelations have been made over the past couple of weeks, including that Blac allegedly threatened to kill Kylie and Rob Kardashian at one point. And now, yet another shocking moment has come out of the trial.

It turns out that Kim will no longer be named as a defendant in the lawsuit! According to legal documents obtained by People, the KarJenners attorney requested to have the 41-year-old removed from the suit on the basis that the mom of two hasn’t proved that she made any defamatory statements, saying:

“Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed.”

He continued:

“[Blac Chyna’s] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian ‘ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them’ – without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom – is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim. Additionally, statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent.”

But Blac’s counsel fired back that she “has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation,” noting that it was “completely contrary to law” to remove the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum from the lawsuit. However, the judge wasn’t buying it and sided with the Kardashian’s legal team! The ruling stated:

“There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part’ in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants.”

Furthermore, the judge claimed that Blac’s “unrelated assertion” that “the alternate jurors were chosen in such a way that the randomness and fairness of the alternative juror process was not secured” is not true.

Wow…

We’ll have to see what the court rules for Kris, Khloé, and Kylie. But so far, this is a pretty big win for team Kardashian! Reactions? Are you surprised that Kim was dropped from the lawsuit? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, E! Entertainment/YouTube]