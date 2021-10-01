Cardi B Hints At 'Crazy Ass Delivery' Nearly One Month Since Giving Birth To Her Son: 'I Lost So Much Blood'

It hasn’t even been a month since Cardi B welcomed her baby boy with Offset, but she’s already starting to open up about the “crazy ass delivery.”

The rapper said as much on her Instagram Stories Thursday, telling followers how she “lost so much blood” during labor! As we previously reported, she and the Migos star’s second child together arrived on September 4, making daughter Kulture a big sis!

While neither parent has revealed the little one’s name, this momma was at least feeling candid enough yesterday to share some of the changes she’s seen in her “snatched” body since giving birth. Denying she did “lipo or a tummy tuck,” the 28-year-old continued to tell fans:

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth. Especially me, I lost so much blood, guys.”

While pointing to her lower stomach, she added:

“My skin is still loose. I still got a little pouchy pouch right here. But f**k it, take your f**king time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth.”

The Up artist has also been facing other issues since delivering her baby, tweeting about her “weird postpartum hormones” on Wednesday:

Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.I be crying for no reason. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 30, 2021

For those not keeping up with Cardi, the songstress has been seemingly having the time of her life at Paris Fashion Week with her hubby, turning heads in daring outfits! No wonder people want to know what her secrets are… Take a look (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

