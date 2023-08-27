Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Celebrate Her 30th Birthday Together Amid Split Rumors: ‘My Partner In Crime’

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson celebrated her milestone birthday together!

In honor of the actress turning 30, he took to X (Twitter) on Saturday to share a video of her cuddling their baby boy, Leodis. Darius also had nothing but positive wishes for Keke as she entered this new era of her life, writing in the caption of the clip:

“Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs! pic.twitter.com/HhMJy94YxC — Darius. (@dvulton) August 26, 2023

Along with the birthday tribute, it appears Darius took her out to dinner that day. The duo even hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a peek into their hangout. In a screen recording of the live, Keke could be seen touching his face before saying:

“D, thank you for taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet.”

To which he replied:

“I took you out for your birthday, on your birthday, and that’s why we’re out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Keke asked him to share with followers what he said about Virgos – which is her star sign. And Darius explained that “Virgos don’t believe the hype, they are one of the biggest spokesperson for themselves.” The comment had the True Jackson VP alum chiming in to fire back:

“Don’t believe the hype! But you are really into the Virgos though, so what are you talking about.”

He then shared that his mom, brother, and other loved ones are all Virgos before adding “My partner in crime is a Virgo.” Obviously, Darius is referring to Keke here. The two smiled and looked at each other following the remark. Keke went on to point out how he’s “obsessed with Virgos”:

“You’re obsessed with Virgos so that’s ok. It is what it is. Get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one. It’s already too late, a Virgo already has you hooked.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Keke Palmer spends her 30th birthday with ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. pic.twitter.com/CJ79aVNJ4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

And that's not all! Keke shared several sexy pictures of herself to mark her birthday. Fans soon noticed she had a tattoo underneath her butt of Darius' birthday — January 21, 1994. See (below):

STUNNING!!!

This birthday celebration comes nearly two months after Darius publicly shamed the Scream Queens alum for wearing a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit to Usher‘s concert in Las Vegas while she’s a mom. He reacted to a video of her being serenaded by the singer with his track There Goes My Baby:

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Basically, he tried to say she shouldn’t wear sexy outfits now that she has a kid. Ugh, such a sexist comment. But Keke wasn’t standing for the comments. She alluded to the drama on social media and even teamed up with Usher to star in his music video for the song Boyfriend. She even seemed to throw shade at Darius at the end of the clip by winking at the camera while saying, “I am a mother after all.” Iconic.

But amid the drama, the two appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. Darius also took it a step further and deleted pictures of Keke from his account, leading many to think they had split over the controversy. A source for People then claimed the 29-year-old “moved on” from the Nope star! However, he slammed the “false” reports about his relationship with Keke, writing:

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me. So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

Clearly, there is no bad blood between these two after the drama! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

