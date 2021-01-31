RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Jokes About COVID-19 AGAIN & Claims She Got The Vaccine?!

Looks like it was all for the show, folks! Despite whining and sobbing to Andy Cohen at the Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 reunion that she was “regretful” about her problematic pandemic behavior, Kelly Dodd decided to mock the COVID-19 yet again in a series of videos on her Instagram account over the weekend.

SMH, Kelly.

On Saturday, the Bravo star took to her Insta Story to show her grabbing a bite to eat and day-drinking Mai Tais with a large group of her friends inside Billy’s at the Beach in California. In one of the videos, she raised a glass to “super spreaders” with her fellow diners and began shouting, “Cheers!”

In another, one of the 45-year-old’s friends faked coughing after yelling: “spread that s**t,” while another patron at the restaurant then gleefully cheered, “nobody’s wearing a mask!” Of course, everyone found it hilarious.

We guess no one could give a damn about the fact that the state surpassed 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths that day.

In a later video, the reality star commented to a friend that she was receiving a ton of hate for her previous stories. Hmmm, we wonder why?! In the clip, which had TMZ tagged, she tried to defend herself, jokingly saying:

“I’m not a super spreader because there’s nothing spread.”

She also claimed that she received the vaccine and thus couldn’t get sick, adding at the end that:

“The sheeple are mad!”

Obviously, Kelly isn’t worried about spreading the virus despite the fact her own mother had got it before!

In case you didn’t know, the TV personality has been accused of not taking the pandemic seriously multiple times over the last year. She faced some backlash last April after she made some extremely insensitive comments on Instagram about the pandemic, at the time, writing:

“It’s God’s way of thinning the herd! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside. If you don’t protect other by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance and don’t go out if you are ill!! It’s common sense!”

If you couldn’t guess, it definitely didn’t go over well for her, and the businesswoman had to apologize on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In the virtual interview, she tearfully said:

“It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody, cause that wasn’t really my intention. I got freaked out about it and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Ch-ch-check out the wishy-washy sorry (below):

A couple of months later, Kelly offered up some more empty apologies on the season 15 reunion episdoe when Andy asked her again if she regretted any of her behavior during the year. In the moment, she noted that she hated wearing masks and then expressed her frustration, saying:

“I said some things that I regret. I feel bad for anybody who lost loved ones. Did I take it seriously? Yes, but I was frustrated.”

Since then, there have been some rumors that Kelly may get kicked off RHOC after the host tweeted about “reBOOT” for the show.

I think you mean reBOOT — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 28, 2021

And, honestly, we couldn’t agree more. If her recent actions don’t show that she doesn’t care at all about this global health crisis, then we don’t know what would. It’s terrible for her to be even laughing about being a super-spreading when people are dying every day from the virus.

Just…no words for you Kelly. No words.

What do U think about Kelly’s Insta posts? Do U think her recent actions will get her kicked off RHOC? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

