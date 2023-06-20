Kelly Osbourne Really Hates Prince Harry! Hear Her GO OFF In Heated New Podcast!

Like mother, like daughter!

Kelly Osbourne f**king HATES Prince Harry, and she’s letting all her feelings out!

In an explosive new episode of Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan‘s podcast I’ve Had It on Tuesday, The Osbournes alum lashed out when discussing the Duke of Sussex. She began her wild rant by criticizing the royal’s pattern of “whining, whinging [and] complaining.” She then called him a “f**king t**t.” Damn!

The co-hosts laughed along to the vent session, including when the 38-year-old guest dissed Harry’s mental health activism, adding:

“[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard.’ Everybody’s life was f**king hard.”

Bringing up some of Harry’s more controversial moments, she continued:

“You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope.”

She ended the rant by telling the father of two to “suck it.” Wowza! Hear her GO OFF on the Spare author (below):

Girl was on a roll!

Instagram users were pretty split on how to feel about the Project Runway Junior judge’s hot take, with one person suggesting she’s “on the wrong side of history.” Other users noted:

“Gotta love it when nepo babies with no actual talents or skills have so much to say about the lives of others” “Gross, don’t take to Harry bashing. She is a little too much Sharon [Osbourne] for me.” “She’s a nope for me.” “Oh shut up. You could be describing yourself.” “Can’t compare your problems to his losing his mom, [Princess Diana], especially the way it happened.”

Meanwhile, some listeners thought Kelly had a point, chiming in:

“[She is] allowed to have her own opinion.” “ YUP” “She’s spot on!!”

He’s obviously a polarizing figure!

As mentioned, Kelly’s take on Prince Haz isn’t so far off from her mother’s. Sharon has taken heat several times for past comments about Harry and Meghan Markle, including when she defended her friend Piers Morgan amid intense backlash after he criticized the Suits alum following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. This led to her being blasted as a racist — and the internet dug up receipts in the form of former problematic commentary she made about the Duchess’ appearance as evidence.

More recently, though, the axed The Talk co-host has softened to the Invictus Games founder following his departure from the UK amid a family feud. During Fox News‘ coverage of Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, she reflected:

“I do feel sorry for him because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets [his decision]. […] It’s got to have an effect on you when [your children] don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles.”

Three months later, she told Extra she “hope[s]” Harry and Prince William can repair their fractured bond. So, Sharon may feel a bit sorry for him, but Kelly sure doesn’t! Do U think she has a reason to hate him so much?? Sound OFF (below)!

