Awkward!! Kelly Ripa 'Made Eye Contact' With Daughter Lola When She Walked In On Her & Mark Consuelos Having Sex!

This poor girl has been scarred for life!

Kelly Ripa loves to get real, even when revealing some of the more cringe-worthy aspects of her life! The latest episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, out on Wednesday, was no exception!

The Live co-host opened up about how her 22-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos has walked in on her parents, Kelly and Mark Consuelos, having sex more than once! And while this isn’t a 100% new story (she’s talked about this infamous moment on her daytime series), this time she dropped a horrible new detail!

The TV star explained the first time the parents gave Lola “the ultimate horrible birthday present” was when they were in Italy and she was 8. The adults hadn’t had much “alone time” so they took their chance to get freaky when the kids went to bed — but one child wasn’t totally asleep yet. Kelly recalled:

“I encouraged him to lock … [the] door, and he tells me he did. All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed.”

Oh NO! Lola didn’t seem to grasp what was happening and told her momma she was “thirsty.” Meanwhile, the Riverdale star “vanished,” Kelly teased:

“I don’t know where he went. … [He could have been] hanging from the ceiling.”

LOLz!

The All My Children alum told her daughter all about how the parents were having “special grown-up time” until the kid’s eyes “glazed over” and it was time for bed again. But then history repeated itself many years later:

“The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday. Same exact thing. She threw the door open.”

Stop!!! It’s bad enough to walk in on a moment like this (again) — especially as a teenager, but to catch direct eyesight with your mother in the act?? It’s too much! Kelly recalled Lola declaring:

“‘Oh, my God, life is over. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?’”

Hah! We don’t blame her! This is becoming a pattern — but one Lola seems determined to change. She’s now spent the last two birthdays “out of town” and as far from her parents as possible. LMFAO! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

