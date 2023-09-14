RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Still HATES Teddi Mellencamp!

Don’t expect Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp to make amends anytime soon!

Last year, the reality stars began feuding when Teddi shared an interview on Instagram of Vicki declaring not to “like” her when their mutual friend Tamra Judge started plugging their podcast Two Ts in a Pod. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum implied in the caption that Vicki is just jealous, writing she hopes “this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again.” However, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star denied the accusation.

When Teddi accused her of storming the Capitol with Donald Trump supporters on January 6 (something hundreds of folks have already been sentenced to prison for, btw), Vicki had enough of her fellow Bravolebrity. In fact, she told Page Six at the time that she wanted “nothing” to do with her anymore.

But where do they stand now? Well, the feud rages on! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the television personality played a game of “Truth or Your Amigas Take a Shot” with Tamra and Shannon Beador. When asked “on a scale of 1 to 10” how annoying they thought Teddi was, Vicki did not hesitate to say:

“I do not like her, so give me a shot.”

And that wasn’t the only time Vicki expressed her hatred of Teddi! The trio were later asked to name the “rudest Housewife from another city.” And once again, Vicki immediately shouted, “Teddi Mellencamp.” Damn! See the moment (below):

Clearly, these two still have bad blood between them! Reactions, Bravo watchers? Are you team Teddi or team Vicki in this feud? Let us know!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Bravo/YouTube]