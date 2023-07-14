Kevin Costner Accuses Wife Of Literally ROBBING Him!

When we heard Kevin Costner thought his estranged wife was robbing him, we thought he was talking about that ridiculous child support demand!

In a shocking turn of events, the Yellowstone star is now saying Christine Baumgartner is a literal thief — and she could’ve been planning a heist of his stuff for MONTHS before their divorce! Um, what?!?

According to legal docs filed on Thursday obtained by TMZ, Costner’s team says the 49-year-old handbag designer “has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.”

Whoa.

The docs claim she paid a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer $25k right out of her hubby’s separate property funds completely behind his back, which left him in for a big shock. (It also leaves the rest of us wondering why she’s in the market for a criminal defense attorney… we mean, what on earth is going on there??)

Related: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Sued Together After Choosing To Stay Together

On top of that, though, Kevin’s docs accuse his estranged wife of paying her divorce lawyer out of an EMPLOYEE’S credit line. The filings claim Christine paid Susan Wiesner “on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].” And that’s not all she’s being accused of regarding the family’s workers — Kevin’s lawyer alleges she’s been taking out cash advances on employees’ credit cards. Yeah, cards that haven’t even been issued to her but instead to her family’s workers!

Is that technically fraud? We aren’t lawyers, so we’re not sure but it sounds pretty sus to us! Perezcious paralegals, weigh in!

So… instead of letting employees go out and get groceries with these credit lines, she was allegedly using them to pay her lawyer? That she also allegedly used to “sneak attack” her soon-to-be ex with? Yeesh…

But the accusations don’t stop there. According to the new docs, Christine went out and bought a brand new ride right before the divorce, too. A super convenient time to do so, considering their prenuptial agreement allows her to take her personal vehicle with her in the event of a split. At the time, apparently Kevin thought this was weird, considering they always leased instead of outright purchased their vehicles — but months down the line, the puzzle pieces all seem to be falling into place. The Field of Dreams actor’s lawyer alleges she did it because she “had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023.”

Wow… Harsh if true…

Now Kevin is claiming he’s facing some actual robbery — that she’s trying to take household items with her in the split, with complete disregard for the $1.5 million her estranged husband has already paid her. According to his lawyer, “she has plenty of money to buy furniture, pots and pans and dishes.”

The most telling — and probably the most wild — allegation, however, is Christine refused to sign an agreement stating she wouldn’t loot their million dollar mansion before she leaves at the end of the month. Seriously??

Ultimately this doesn’t seem like a big deal to the Dances with Wolves star, who apparently said she can pretty much take what she wants as long as she high-tails it out of there!

A lot to take in. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Kevin is being robbed? Or is this filing just part of his alleged plan to “humiliate” her?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]