Kevin Costner Trying To 'Humiliate' Wife As Revenge For Divorcing Him: SOURCE

Who’s really to blame for how nasty Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgautner‘s divorce has gotten? Well, it might depend whom you ask…

As we’ve been reporting, the Yellowstone actor and his wife have been having quite the messy split. Right away it seemed Christine was ripping up the prenup. Against the rules of that doc, she refused to leave the couple’s Santa Barbara mansion after filing for divorce — even though it was in his name! Kevin’s legal team argued she was squatting just until her financial demands got met. Those turned out to be a $250k PER MONTH child support request. Yowza.

While Kevin was able to win a court-ordered eviction, he did still end up paying an insane amount of dough for child support. The legal back-and-forth isn’t even close to being over as more accusations continue to see the light of day thanks to combative legal filings.

Related: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Friends ‘Aren’t Surprised’ They Called Off Split?!

Heck, these two can’t even seem to agree on the beginning of the divorce!

First, sources said Kevin was completely blindsided by the split and was trying to win his wife back at first! It certainly hasn’t seemed like it lately, not with all the legal blows he’s raining down upon her. According to her friends, that’s because Kevin is NOT looking for reconciliation with Christine — he’s looking for revenge!

On Wednesday, a close friend of the 49-year-old handbag designer told DailyMail.com that Kevin is purposefully trying to make Christine’s “life a living hell”:

“He wants to humiliate her. This isn’t about the house, it’s about making Christine’s life a living hell for actually going through with the divorce.”

Damn!

They seem to be corroborating that early reporting that the divorce was a rug-pull for Kevin. And they say he’s furious over it! The confidant went on to say the 68-year-old isn’t thinking about their children amid this mess, not like Christine is:

“Christine said she wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin had her escorted off the property by police. It was Christine who wanted to make this transition as peaceful as possible for the sake of the children … Kevin has done the complete opposite. He’s not thinking about the kids, about how traumatizing this is.”

The friend also claimed the actor could’ve “made this easy” and just given her the extra money for living costs instead of the $40,000 he originally planned to fork over for rent and utility expenses:

“Kevin knows that finding a suitable place to rent in the Padaro Lane community is going to cost much more than what he was originally offering Christine. He could have made this easy. He could have offered an amount that made it viable to continue living in the community, but he’s opted to punish her.”

He could have paid her a quarter mil a month? That’s the only way he could have made things “easy”? Hmm…

Meanwhile, Kevin has argued in his legal filings that he believed the money he was going to give her would end up going straight to cosmetic surgeries instead of to their kids and her rent. Ouch! That certainly does seem like a tactic meant to “humiliate.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Kevin just getting cruel as the divorce continues? Or is she to blame — being the one who started it all?? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]