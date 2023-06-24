Kevin Costner Tenant Denies Cheating Allegations -- After Rumors Star's Wife Visited Guest House 'A Lot'

Kevin Costner‘s former tenant has some things to say about the recent cheating allegations!

We’re sure you’ve heard, but this split between the Yellowstone actor and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is getting MESSY, guys! First she “out of the blue” decided to file for divorce from her hubby of 18 years, leaving him wondering just what was going on. Supposedly Costner wanted to “win her back”! That didn’t last as things quickly got nasty…

Apparently she’s refusing to leave one of their three homes despite the prenup giving her 30 days to vacate any homes in Kevin’s name after filing for divorce. The 68-year-old alleges she racked up some serious charges on his credit cards — and his legal team said in a filing that Christine was squatting in an attempt to extort “various financial demands” from him. We learned what that meant soon enough.

The couple share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Docs revealed Christine is demanding a jaw-dropping $248,000 in child support for the teens — PER MONTH. Yeah, she says this quarter-of-a-million dollar bill “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” What are these kids doing each month that requires such an amount!? There’s only three of them, it’s not a whole city of lost children or something!

How did things get so nasty?? We honestly still don’t know.

But from early on we were assured there was no cheating, not like Costner’s last divorce, back in the ’90s. Is that true? There have started to be whispers of an affair — but not on Kevin’s part. The Sun reported earlier this week that the Field of Dreams star had confronted one of his former tenants about his relationship with Christine.

Wait, his WHAT?!

Daniel Starr is a real estate developer who rented out Kevin’s guest house in June of last year. According to these rumors, Christine and the real estate mogul were getting pretty cozy while the Dances With Wolves actor was away filming his hit TV show! Whoa! A source told the outlet Daniel “was really happy living in the house” until something happened:

“After he moved in he became close friends with Chris and Kevin. They’d hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely. Chris and Daniel hung out a lot. She would come into his house almost daily.”

Yowza! We can imagine that must have been uncomfortable to learn about! But the source said something happened between the two that Kevin found out about — some kind of disagreement:

“But there was a fallout and Kevin got wind of it. There was a row between him and Daniel and things escalated from there.”

According to the insider, Chris “didn’t like Daniel’s attitude towards their friendship” all of a sudden, so she “texted him and said she wanted him out.” The source says Kevin “hit the roof” over whatever happened! He “sided with his wife” and kicked the guy out.

It obviously really sounds like there was something untoward going on — but ultimately Kevin and Chris were on the same page? Or… maybe they put on a united front then but it was still something that drove a wedge between them? In any case, it sounds like some serious drama!

But when a TMZ photog spotted Starr, they asked him straight up about the affair rumor. Immediately, Daniel denied all the allegations and said there was “absolutely not” any truth to the stories that have been swirling around in the media. He said on Thursday:

“I just was a tenant; I have my own relationships. [It was] nothing else. [Kevin is] a really good guy, and I have no problem with him whatsoever.”

Although he played coy when asked if Kevin had ever confronted him about his relationship with Christine, he made sure his point was clear: no affairs were happening! He said of the couple’s split:

“They’re going through a divorce, they have kids. I feel really badly. I hope they can peacefully resolve it.”

As for why he suddenly decided to break his rental agreement with The Bodyguard star? Well, he claimed he couldn’t give out the deets — but it was just time for him to “move on.” Yeah. Definitely drama…

What do U think about Daniel’s statement, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]