Kevin Costner Now Accusing Estranged Wife Of Secretly Charging $95k On His Credit Card After Split!

WOOF! This Kevin Costner breakup just keeps getting wilder, guys!

As you know, the Dances With Wolves actor was blindsided by his now-estranged wife Christine Baumgartner filing for divorce seemingly “out of the blue” according to an insider at the time. It obviously shocked the 68-year-old actor for his marriage of 25 years to suddenly be in shambles, but since then things have gotten messier.

After attempting to save what was left of their union, the Field of Dreams star swapped his approach and got lawyers involved, as his wife is reportedly refusing to leave one of their three properties — something that was a BIG no-no per their pre-nuptial agreement. And now he’s claiming the 49-year-old racked up a huge bill on his credit card after they broke up!

According to legal docs obtained by PageSix on Thursday, Kevin is alleging his soon-to-be ex charged $95,000 to his credit card “without prior notice” after she served him with divorce papers. Whoa!

While maintaining she’s in violation of their prenup, he still doesn’t want the public to see the deets of the docs they signed before their marriage, though. He says he fears “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters and he’ll get “unwanted and embarrassing global media attention.” But Christine is wanting to put it all out there for the public to see!

Looks like this is just the beginning for this messy split. Seriously, what is going on?? Is it just us or are celebrity divorces getting dirtier and dirtier these days? Sign of the times? Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com]