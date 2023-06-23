Getting That MUCH NEEDED Cash?? Kim Zolciak Meets With Reality TV Producer Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Divorce!

Well, well, well, what’s goin’ on here?!

Kim Zolciak was spotted with a very notable man amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann! And, no, we’re not talking about a date — it might just be better for her considering her current predicament! On Thursday, she shared a snapshot on her Instagram with reality TV producer Troy VanderHeyden! She wrote:

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves”

Oh! “Making moves,” you say?! That sounds VERY promising!

Troy also shared the picture to his feed, remarking:

“Finally reunited I love you sweet, beautiful woman .”

Ch-ch-check it out!

So sweet!

And Kim sure looks happy! Hmm…

If you don’t know, Troy has been behind hits like The Simple Life, Bad Girls Club, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And now he’s meeting with Mz. Kim?! Could they be cooking up a new show??

It’s no secret the Kashmere Kollections founder is in need of a new revenue stream right now. She and her estranged husband currently owe the IRS over $1 million and their home state of Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes. Earlier this year, they almost lost their mansion in a foreclosure auction, too — they were barely able to save their home!

According to Kroy, it was Kim’s gambling addiction that tanked the family’s finances — putting them in a deep hole they’re now struggling to dig themselves out of. Getting desperate, the mother of six even started selling her prized wigs for extra income!

But reality TV is the best medicine for that — and the 45-year-old is ready to come back to our screens! Earlier this month, she teased a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was originally on the Bravo series beginning in 2008 but then left for her own spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which was later shortened to just Don’t Be Tardy. The series was canceled in 2021 after eight seasons.

According to TMZ insiders, her appearance on RHOA this season will only be a brief cameo, and it was filmed months before the divorce drama began. Still, now that Kim has so much going on in her personal life, it seems like the perfect time to get cameras rolling and make her big comeback! Kroy might hate it, but if she’s making money to help with their debt, then maybe it would be worth it?

Now, obviously, nothing’s been confirmed yet. For all we know, she could’ve just been having a friendly reunion with her producer friend. We’ll just have to wait and see if this was a secret business meeting!

Time for you to SOUND OFF, Perezcious readers! Would U like to see Kim return to reality TV? And if so, should she be a regular on RHOA or start her own show again? Let us know (below)!

