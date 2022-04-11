Simon Cowell Admits He Got Too Much Face Work Done & Looked 'Like Something Out Of A Horror Film'

Simon Cowell is turning a new page in his life — and one thing he’s not going to fill that page with is fillers!

The American Idol OG opened up to The Sun over the weekend about his new life as a soon-to-be-wed daddy, as well as his health after his terrifying e-bike accident back in 2020.

But one of the most inneresting admissions from the 62-year-old as he gets ready to return to UK TV sets with Britain’s Got Talent? He is DONE with botox, fillers, all of it!

The X Factor alum admits he got swept up in the idea of being on TV and having to look perfect — along with everyone else, to hear him tell it!

“There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other.”

Cowell’s eventually very different look got a bit of a ribbing a couple years ago, and now he’s finally addressing it, admitting he feels now that he looked “like something out a horror film.” He told the paper:

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.”

Wow, that’s really saying something. But it took a different kind of mirror for Simon to see the light: looking at himself through his son Eric‘s eyes. The poor little guy, who was born in 2014 to Cowell and longtime girlfriend and newly minted (finally!!) fiancée Lauren Silverman had what sounds like a, let’s say, adverse reaction when his famous dad got yet another procedure:

“Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough.”

So he decided to make a big change! He proudly declared:

“There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

That’s amazing!

So how does he keep looking healthy and happy and young? Besides being legitimately content in a wonderful relationship for the past decade, that is? He explained:

“But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water.”

Yes! Stay hydrated, it’s SO crucial to the health of your skin!

What do you think of Simon Cowell’s big admission, Perezcious readers? Where do YOU draw the line with getting work done??

