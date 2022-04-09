Kanye West Searching Worldwide For 'A Behavioral Treatment Center' With The Right Level Of 'Luxury'

Kanye West looking to be the best person he can be?

The 44-year-old rapper is apparently very serious about his new goal, too, because his team is now reportedly searching all around the world for an appropriate “behavioral treatment center” to help with his ongoing mental health work.

All that is according to an insider close to the rapper’s team, who spoke to Page Six as part of a hopeful story on Friday evening. The source says Ye is trying to decide “where he wants to go to treatment,” with his team apparently searching high and low for an appropriate place.

As the insider noted, the end goal in Ye potentially entering treatment is a significant one: the well-being of his family. The source revealed more about the situation at this point, saying:

“West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him. He wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

The source says the Jesus Walks rapper is specifically seeking a facility “with a luxury component” in order to adequately address his concerns. That makes a lot of sense, considering this is Ye we’re talking about. If the billionaire isn’t kept in the lifestyle to which he’s accustomed, he’s less likely to stay, right?

There has apparently been no final decision on a facility yet, with the source explaining that the rapper and his staff are still hard at work trying to figure out the best course of action:

“Kanye hasn’t agreed to a particular place yet because he is worried for his privacy and wants the place to be in a beautiful setting with a luxury component.”

The outlet notes that potential facilities being discussed right now allegedly include at least three “upscale spots” in Arizona, Thailand, and Bali. That is some spread!

In the meantime, the insider told the media org that West is “back taking his medication” following a string of unsettling public incidents on social media. Is that why he’s been so quiet lately?

A rep for the Donda rapper did not comment specifically on this Page Six report, but did release a brief new statement to the publication, saying (below):

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Good!

Of course, this follows our previous reporting last week about Ye apparently telling his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he was “going away to get help” following weeks of very public social media harassment of her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

In the days that first followed that reveal about getting help, Kanye has been laying particularly low. He first avoided the Grammys last weekend, and then preemptively walked away from what would have been a headliner gig later this month at Coachella.

There is still much work for Ye to do, of course. But taking the initiative to address his mental health in this manner is definitely a major step in the right direction.

We wish him the best!

