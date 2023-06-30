Kris Jenner Is So Filthy Rich She Thought Khloé Kardashian Would Need $300 For In-N-Out!

Kris Jenner is proving once again how she’s a tad out of touch with reality after her hilarious adventure in ordering some food at In-N-Out!

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager joined her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their friends for a girls’ trip to Las Vegas to attend Usher’s concert for the SKIMS creator’s 42nd birthday. However, the trip fell through due to some bad turbulence during their flight that forced the plane to turn around and return to El Lay.

Instead of letting this ruin their night, they decided to take the party straight to In-N-Out. The ladies ordered several meals to go, but when it came time to pay, Kris pulled some cash out of her wallet — and she almost overpaid… by a lot! The 67-year-old attempted to hand over $300! Oh, Kris. You do not need that much money for a cheeseburger, shake, and fries. LOLz! Khloé even pointed out that fact to her momma, saying:

“Mom, I don’t know how the f**king you have never been to a fast-food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars.”

The Good American founder then looked at the cameras, showing viewers that Kris gave her $100 to cover the burgers. She teased:

“She tried to give me $300. I don’t think she realized how much fast-food restaurants are.”

What can we say, Khloé, we guess she’s a strictly Craig’s and Nobu Malibu type of girl! Hah! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu]