Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Share Adorable Videos Of BFF’s True & Stormi During Family Vacay!

In case you didn’t already know, True Thompson and Stormi Webster are besties for life!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posted some adorable videos of the cousin duo as they celebrate the Easter weekend with their family in Palm Springs. (Reminder, again, we’re still in a pandemic.) The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share a cute clip of True and Stormi holding hands while out for a stroll. The toddlers wore sundresses and swayed to the music as they walked down a path together. Kylie captioned the post with “these two.”

Ch-ch-check out the sweet vid (below):

AWW!

Khloé, who commented several hearts on the post, also took the time to share a video of them dancing around on her Instagram Story (below).

It’s definitely not a shocker the little ones seem super close since they were born just over two months apart in 2018. And it’s so awesome to watch their friendship bloom.

Now, while True and Stormi hung out, it looked like Khloé and Kylie were getting some much-needed relaxation by the pool. Earlier in the day, both their mommas shared sizzling snaps of themselves in bikinis as they soaked up the sun. The 23-year-old shared two steamy snaps of herself in a vibrant, yellow swimsuit. In the first post, she stood outside in front of a glass window, writing “it’s the weekend” in the caption.

Then, she flaunted her abs in a close-up shot of the same two-piece set.

WOW!

Meanwhile, Koko posed in a purple string bikini for a series of photos while basking in the sun on a lounger. She appropriately captioned the post with, “The Purple Easter.”

DAYUM!

The new post comes as the Good American founder sent fans into a tizzy when she shared a photo of her rainbow manicure. However, no one stopped and looked at her nails. Instead, people were transfixed on the massive diamond ring on that finger. It’s the same sparker that sparked a ton of engagement rumors back in March. Fans got even more sus when her beau Tristan Thompson commented on the photo with eye, heart, and diamond emojis. You know, just seemingly trying to hint at or tease us with the fact they are allegedly engaged!

The couple has been open about adding another baby into their family. On Ellen DeGeneres’ Lady Parts, she talked about her IVF experience and how she has several embryos ready to go if she wants another child.

“I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

Here’s hoping that happens soon, so True and Stormi can add another person into their little group!

