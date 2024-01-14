Awkward! Khloé Kardashian Runs Into Kanye West At Saint’s Basketball Game!

If there is one thing we know about Khloé Kardashian, she will always try to be nice to everyone — no matter how awkward the situation may be.

According to pictures and video obtained by Page Six, the 39-year-old reality star attended her 8-year-old nephew Saint’s basketball game with her 5-year-old daughter, True, and 7-year-old niece, Dream, in Los Angeles on Thursday. And guess who she bumped into during the sporting event? Her sister Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West. He apparently had been at the game supporting Saint, too!

Talk about an awkward situation, considering how Kim and Kanye have had a very rocky co-parenting relationship for a while. Not to mention that the 46-year-old rapper has been at the center of controversy due to his antisemitic behavior. If she felt weird to run into him, Khloé didn’t let it show to everyone else!

The Good American founder briefly hugged Kanye. They even sat near each other as they cheered on Saint during the game. You can see the photos (below):

Khloé Kardashian kindly embraces Kanye West despite his rocky co-parenting relationship with sister Kim https://t.co/AkxUBcnODL pic.twitter.com/qYBuTIAJ9m — Page Six (@PageSix) January 13, 2024

We bet Khloé immediately jumped into the family group chat to tell everyone about her encounter with Kanye! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Hulu/YouTube]