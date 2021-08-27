Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About 'Shady Bitches' -- But WHO Is She Talking About?

If anyone is gifted at subtle social media shade, it’s Cryptic Khloé herself, Ms. Khloé Kardashian.

The reality star has been known to drop an ambiguous quote on her Instagram Story that leaves fans half the fans nodding knowingly and the other half scratching their heads. Oftentimes, followers are able to quickly connect the dots to whatever drama is going on in her life with reasonable accuracy. On other occasions, the answer isn’t revealed until months later when we see the drama unfold on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But since we don’t have that outlet anymore, some of these enigmatic messages will have to remain a mystery, we guess.

No word yet on how her most recent sub-’gram will shake out, but this message definitely feels VERY pointed. On Thursday, the 37-year-old posted on her story:

“Be careful outside, it’s raining shady bitches everywhere!! “

Unfortunately, KoKo didn’t offer any other clues as to who she might be talking about. (She went on to post some screenshots from the Donda livestream of the faux-wedding between sis Kim Kardashian and her ex, Kanye West). So we just have to make our best guesses…

For one thing, the Good American founder was recently dragged on Twitter for a resurfaced interview in which she claimed people who always complain about being “fat” keep themselves in a “victimized state” because they don’t take action to “change things” in their lives. (See the example below.)

We know Khloé is sensitive to social media pile-ons, so it’s possible this is what she was referring to?

But the “shady bitches” comment feels a little more personal than criticism from anonymous strangers. And that snake emoji makes us think of one person in relation to the Kardashian family…

Ms. Taylor Swift.

As you probably remember, the snake emoji became the definitive symbol for the Taylor/Kim K feud back in 2016. It became so prominent that the pop star even incorporated snakes into her Reputation album and tour visuals. And of course, Khlo has publicly supported her sister in that feud. All that being said… nothing has happened between Taylor and the Kardashians recently, so she doesn’t seem like the most likely suspect.

There is someone else from the Revenge Body host’s past who made headlines just last week, though: Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF famously became entangled in a Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in 2019, which led to her being iced out of the KarJenner inner circle (while Tristan was able to make up and get back together with his baby momma… before they broke up again anyway).

Khloé claimed to have forgiven Jordyn for the incident, but it was hard to believe. On a recent episode of MTV Cribs, the model subtly referenced the scandal after opening a package of t-shirts printed with the phrases: “Oh s**t I’ve been canceled” and “Please don’t cancel me.” She told the cameras:

“They tried it already, I’ve already been in that position. … I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn’t going to cancel you.”

Definitely a reference to the Khloé/Tristan love triangle debacle, right? So could Jordyn be the “shady bitch” in question? It’s possible, but her comments aren’t necessarily the shadiest thing we’ve ever heard. There’s also Iggy Azalea, who was also recently linked to Tristan (which she vehemently denied), as well as Tana Mongeau, who last month apologized to the KUWTK alum for stirring up drama about the basketball player. The suspect list is getting pretty long, TBH!

At this point, we’re just going to have to wait and see if Khloé gives us anymore hints as to the subject of her shade. In the meantime, who do U think this is about, Perezcious readers? Drop your suspects in the comments (below)!

