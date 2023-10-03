Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have To Do WHAT?! Barstool Sports Podcaster Dragged For NSFW Demand!

A Barstool Sports podcast host is getting dragged for some outrageous comments regarding the NFL‘s new it couple!

On Monday, Dan Katz posted a video to (X) Twitter from his latest Pardon My Take podcast episode, where he and his co-host discussed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The host, who goes by the nickname Big Cat btw, grossed out a lot of fans of both Tay Tay and her new beau with a wild requirement of proof they’re really dating. He made clear he doesn’t believe this is a real relationship, and in order to buy it’s not just for PR, he needs to see… full penetration?! In the clip, he starts off:

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship. I’ll be like ‘fine’.”

Gross enough, right?? Well, he kept going:

“I don’t buy it until I see some d**k in vagina. I’m saying that right now.”

Meanwhile, his co-host butted in to speculate on the Anti Hero songstress being pregnant — which, in case you don’t remember, these types of comments she’s openly admitted contributed to her struggles with an eating disorder. DO NOT SUGGEST WOMEN ARE PREGNANT!

All the while Dan laughed and continued to describe the type of intimacy he needed to see from the couple to confirm their couple status:

“P in V, otherwise it’s not real. I want to see P in V. I want to see insertion. P in A or P in V.”

LOL WTF?!?!

What happened to “Instagram official”? Now it has to be “OnlyFans official”?

Related: Whoopi Goldberg FUMES Over Taylor & Travis ‘Romance’ & Sara Haines Claims ‘PR Stunt’

The podcaster finished by explaining what he thinks is really going on. He believes the superstar is “using” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for clout:

“Until then, I think it’s fake. I think it’s for clicks. I think Taylor Swift is using the NFL to try and make her star bigger.”

You can see the entire clip (below):

If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sunday’s I’m going to need to see a sex tape. These are my demands @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/wl8On9yx5w — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 2, 2023

First off, Taylor doesn’t have to prove anything to this guy. Second, you think she’s using the NFL to make herself more famous?? Did he not see the numbers? She gave the NFL a record-breaking ratings bump, not the other way around!

In the replies, as you can imagine, Swifties and football fans alike were HEATED:

“Ever consider not being a loser?” “I get that barstool just tries to make jokes but nah this is weird” “Jesus Christ what an absolute piece of s**t you are” “@barstoolsports @stoolpresidente @treepaine this is sexual harassment” “It’s crazy how sexual harassment is justified to you bc you have a microphone. if this was in real life in person ur ass would be grass”

Sexual harassment? Really?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this that far out of bounds? Or just a football fan being too bawdy?? Sound OFF with your opinion (below).

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

[Image via The Tonight Show/Late Night with Seth Meyers/Dan Katz/Twitter (X)]