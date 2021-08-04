Khloé Kardashian Reveals Struggle To Get A New Dog (Or Cat??) For True After Death Of Her Beloved Gabbana

Khloé Kardashian is in the market for a new best friend!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson have apparently been talking about adopting a new pet, as it’s been a few years now since the reality TV maven’s beloved dog Gabbana went on to doggie heaven.

But to hear Khloé tell it, the move isn’t as simple as it might seem — cat or dog?! And where to adopt??

The Revenge Body host opened up about her dilemma on Twitter on Monday, revealing in a series of tweets how she was working hard to try to convince True to see the light and adopt a dog!

But as she explains (below), the adorable little girl wasn’t sold on a dog — not quite yet, at least — and was asking her mom instead about possibly adopting a cat:

“My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was 6 months pregnant. Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house. I desperately miss my Goober. it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat. I have never owned a cat before. I don’t know anything about cats. I’ve been researching for weeks (literally). I’ve been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she’s not falling for it. Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles”

Who knew True was a cat person?!

As Khloé explained while continuing the discussion, she’s still got a few months’ time before moving to figure out exactly which animal might fit best with her family:

“I have a few more months until I move. So I’m trying to look into shelters and still do a little more research until then. I’m sure a move can be a little jarring for a three year old, so I’m trying to get the kitten around move-in time so True is excited for the new house. I wish True was old enough so I can tell her she’s allergic to cats. My mom told me that my entire childhood. I never questioned it. Genius move!!”

That sneaky Kris Jenner, dropping a cat allergy in there! Just say you’re a dog person, DAYUM! LOLz!

On another funny note, after hearing hundreds of responses and suggestions from fans, Khloé came to the one conclusion about our society that is true and undebatable:

Some of you guys are really freaking me out about the cat LOL dog people versus cat people is a REAL thing. Clearly — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 3, 2021

Ha! Too funny!

We have a feeling a new pupper may win out in the long run, though.

After all, by late Monday night, Khloé had retweeted several fans who re-shared old pics of Khloé and her beloved late pup, as you can see (below):

she was an angel ???? pic.twitter.com/1FrngiBzUg — letícia (@khloelands) August 3, 2021

Gabbana was a gorgeous girl!

Honestly, cat or dog, as long as there’s plenty of love and care for the pet in the house — which we know there would be with Khloé and True around — whatever animal they choose to adopt would be lucky to have them!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Cat? Dog? TURTLE?! LOLz!

Sound OFF with your take on what kind of animal Khloé and True should adopt down in the comments (below)!

