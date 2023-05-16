Kim Kardashian Teases 'Most Emotional' Episodes Ever Amid Fiery Family Feud In New Season 3 Teaser!

The Kardashians are back with a new 30-second teaser for the much-anticipated third season of their hit Hulu show!

Kim Kardashian and her world-famous fam were all shown in a half-minute video clip on Twitter Monday afternoon. And though this new clip was short, it was filled with a TON of tension to help promote their forthcoming S3 streaming premiere, which will come next Thursday, May 25!

In just 30 seconds, all five famous sisters’ voices could be heard. And all five sounded distressed AF!!

First it was Kim, who teased:

“Even through all of the craziness, I don’t want to fight with family, bottom line.”

Uh-oh!

Then, listeners could hear Kourtney Kardashian‘s voice pop up with this cryptic refrain:

“There’s no boundaries. There’s no respect.”

Next up, Kylie Jenner tried to play peacemaker while implying a deeper argument:

“I don’t think anyone is in the wrong. I see both sides.”

Then, Kylie’s older sis Kendall Jenner cut in with an optimistic and hopeful take on the tense times:

“As sisters, we have to uplift each other.”

And finally, Khloé Kardashian asked what all the fam’s longtime viewers are asking:

“The tension is brewing. How did we get here?”

Seriously!!

To cap it off, the camera came back to Kim. The SKIMS mogul simply offered this statement with a laugh:

“It’s all going to come out on the show. This is our therapy.”

Ch-ch-check it all out for yourself (below):

Damn!!!

So, obviously, we kind of know what’s up. As we’ve been reporting, a conflict arose between the SKKN By Kim mogul and her Poosh-leading older sister. At issue, among other things, are Kim’s actions at Kourtney’s Italian dream wedding last May to Travis Barker.

Then, in more recent days, Kim appeared to shade Kourtney through some super-sketchy social media caption edits. So there’s some serious discord there! Clearly, it’s all coming to a head when the fam’s third Hulu season debuts next week.

And right on cue, Kim just popped up on a morning talk show to discuss it! After this mini-teaser dropped on Monday afternoon, Kim flew to the east coast to appear on Today‘s Tuesday morning episode. Sitting with host Savannah Guthrie, the KUWTK alum promoted her new SKIMS pop-up shop in NYC this summer and talked about her business life.

But she also talked about this family fracas! When Kim let slip that Season 3 contains the “most emotional” episodes of television her family has ever filmed, Guthrie asked if that’s a reference to the star’s relationship with Kourtney.

Kim expertly sidestepped the question and answered:

“We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised.”

The 42-year-old mom of four also revealed that her relationship with her 44-year-old sis has gone through “cycles” over the past few years.

Kim explained how she’s let things go at various times only to later learn about what Kourtney’s been saying on camera when episodes air months after the fact:

“You film it, we think we’re good, and we make up, then you edit it, and I’m seeing all the things she’s saying behind my back and she’s saying all the things I’m saying behind her back, and the tension rises all over again. It gets really tricky, and it gets really emotional.”

Whoa!

It sounds like reality TV might be bad for keeping up… the peace. Kim nevertheless tried to end things on a happy note, saying:

“But at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life.”

Well, there’s never been any question about that! Ch-ch-check out her full Tuesday morning Today interview (below):

Krazy!! Klearly, the KarJenner krew is kreating a lot of kontroversial kontent this season! (Sorry about all the K’s there, y’all. We simply kouldn’t resist. LOLz!)

Jokes aside, what do u make of all this rising internal tension around the famous fam?Are you ready to see s**t hit the fan in the third season of The Kardashians when it debuts next week?!

