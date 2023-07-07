Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid ‘Were Flirty’ While Partying Together For 4th Of July -- 'Pretty Obvious' They're Dating!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid just cannot stay away from each other!

For a while now, there have been whispers that these two rekindled their romance after going their separate ways sometime last year. They’ve been spotted dining at the same restaurant and hanging out with the 48-year-old actor’s father and stepmother at a hotel in London. Seems pretty serious right? Well, don’t start hearing wedding bells or anything. Sources have insisted there’s nothing serious going on with Leo and Gigi, even claiming that they’re simply in an “open” and “fluid” relationship.

No matter what’s going on between the pair, it seems that they are down for some fun and flirtation this summer! A source revealed to People on Thursday that Leo and the 28-year-old model were spending quality time together in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend. And things got very “flirty” between them, as they partied together for a few days!

The insider revealed that “there is subtle touching and lots of flirting” inside the events, especially when “they are able to be more private.” Gigi also normally “stays by his side.” Awww! Although some may think the pair aren’t together, People’s source insists “they are definitely dating” right now… just maybe not “exclusively”:

“They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy. It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating. It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

That being said, don’t expect much from this romance! An insider close to the Next In Fashion host made it clear she’s “single and enjoying the summer” and spending time with Leo whenever she can, adding:

“She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship. She likes the attention. She isn’t stupid though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

Nothing wrong with a summer fling! Reactions to the latest on Gigi and Leo, Perezcious readers? Do you think their situationship will fizzle out again by the time the fall rolls around? Let us know in the comments below!

