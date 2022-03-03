Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West For Approximately Nine Seconds Was 'The Best Thing' That Could Have Happened To Her

This whole Kanye West fling was quite the come-up for Julia Fox!

The Uncut Gems star opened up about her short-lived (open!) relationship with the 44-year-old rapper in a new interview published late Tuesday. And to hear her talk, it sounds like Julia is keen on recognizing the good things that came out of the quickie connection!

Speaking to ET at the red carpet premiere of The Batman at Josie Robertson Plaza in NYC on Tuesday, and appropriately dressed in a sleek black-and-silver latex ensemble giving off amazing Catwoman vibes, the 32-year-old actress explained she was focusing on the positive from her time as 1/2 of Juliye!

Optimistically, Fox explained to the outlet (below):

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me … it was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

Well good for you, girl! That’s awesome!

Of course, Fox and the Hurricane rapper weren’t romantically connected for very long after first meeting in Miami during a New Year’s Eve party. A whirlwind (and very public!) journey began from there, with the high-profile pair hitting up NYC, Los Angeles, Paris, and Miami again before circling back to the Big Apple, where they celebrated Julia’s 32nd birthday early last month.

Sadly, right before Valentine’s Day, news started to break that the two were experiencing problems. Julia walked it back for a while, but on the romantic holiday itself, sources revealed the duo had decided to go their separate ways. Alas, what a six weeks worth of love it was!

And fear not, Perezcious readers! According to Julia’s red carpet chat, things are still cool between her and the Donda musical genius even though they’ve parted company.

Explaining things succinctly, Fox said:

“We’re still friends, yeah.”

Well OK then!

BTW, don’t count on Julia to come through with any more high-profile relationships — at least not right now. (And yes, that would theoretically mean not rekindling any romance with Drake, either!)

The actress explained to the outlet that she’s not in a position in her life right now to look for love, saying:

“I don’t even have the time to, like, brush my hair. I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I’d be more than happy to entertain that. But I’m not looking for anything right now.”

Sounds busy! REALLY busy!

Anyways, the real story here is Julia’s self-proclaimed Yeezy-led glow-up, right??

What do y’all think about that, Perezcious readers?! Is the actress right about Ye’s attention being “the best thing that could have happened” to her?! Or is SHE the best thing?

Sound OFF with your take on this down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Julia Fox/Instagram]