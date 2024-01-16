Emmys 2024: Travis Barker DRAGGED For 'Disgusting' Kourtney Kardashian PDA On Red Carpet!

Yikes! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out on the red carpet for the first time since welcoming their first child together, and they are getting BLASTED for over-the-top PDA!

If you missed it, the couple posed for pics on the red carpet at the Emmys in El Lay on Monday. They both wore matching black suits and sunglasses. At one point, the Blink-182 drummer pulled his wife into a sloppy, heavy-on-the-tongue kiss — which Kourt seemed to be into. Fans at home, though? Not so much!

Have a look at the makeout moment (below):

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker walked the Emmy's silver carpet with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. Barker helped host Anthony Anderson’s sprightly seven-minute monologue, guesting on drums for a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” pic.twitter.com/wHJw1ZBLtQ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 16, 2024

Taking to Reddit after the sighting, tons of fans dumped on the drummer for his “disgusting” treatment of The Kardashians star:

“Yo WTF?!” “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of the Emmy’s.” “I don’t mind Kourtney but they’re always licking like it’s disgusting. Stop no one needs to see that. I feel sorry for her kids”

The model shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick as well as newborn Rocky with Travis (who is also dad to Alabama and Landon and helped raise Atiana De La Hoya with Shanna Moakler). While PDA is nothing new for this couple, it’s clearly bothering viewers! The commenters continued:

“Honestly this is gross but at least they are true to themselves. I don’t think they are just doing this for show, they would do this anywhere. Their poor kids” “Why do they always have to do these musty open mouth kisses on every red carpet it’s nasty” “This got old last year… what’s the matter with them.” “Both of them are so freaking disgusting it’s not funny or cute look anymore like what are you doing you’re both pushing 50??”

Oof! They’re not gonna like being called old!!

Innerestingly, the only nice thing fans had to say was about the 44-year-old Lemme founder’s style, with supporters writing:

“It’s nice to see her aging gracefully. She looks like a gorgeous mid-40s woman.” “I love that they’re both wearing suits. Kourtney looks so good”

Well, at least it wasn’t all negative! Do YOU think they went too far?? Sound OFF (below)!

