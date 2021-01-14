Michael B. Jordan Reveals Girlfriend Lori Harvey’s Pet Name In Flirty Birthday Wish!

Just days after making their relationship Instagram official, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are sending flirty comments to each other for all to see!

On Wednesday, the birthday girl shared a vintage-style photo of her playing with cake, captioning the pic:

“24 ”

Related: Michael Vows To ‘Live The Way’ Chadwick Boseman Did — Read His Tribute

While her comments flooded with sweet messages from friends and fans, including Ashley Graham and musical duo Chloe x Halle, her new man’s caught our attention the most! The Black Panther star joked:

“Gimmie!! Sheeesh!!”

Then added:

“Happy Birthday Turtle!!”

LOLz. It appear’s Lori’s not the only one with a pet name in the relationship, either, as she chimed back:

“Thank you nugget”

Aww, it’s so adorable to see these two gushing over each other out in the open now after months of speculation!

The 33-year-old also uploaded his own b-day tribute to his boo, including a home video of them playing in the snow. Just check out how smitten they look (below)!

While a major step for any couple, the confirmation of their relationship is a BIG deal coming from People’s Sexiest Man Alive considering he’s hardly ever shared his private life on IG before. Here’s to hoping this pandemic love story continues through the New Year!

[Image via Michael B. Jordan/Instagram]