Saint West Turns 5! How Kim Kardashian Is Celebrating Amid Pandemic

A Kardashian kause for celebration amid the coronavirus crisis?

We’re not going to lie. The mega-famous reality crew have sometimes been a bit cringe in their past handling of family affairs amid a pandemic that is literally taking lives (AND life events) from those not rich enough to escape its clutches unharmed.

So we’re honestly surprised, and relieved, to see that Kim Kardashian West is making it a point to acknowledge the “times” in Saint West‘s birthday post!

On Saturday, Kanye West‘s first son with the world’s most famous woman (arguably) turned half a decade old. Can you believe it??

In true instafluencer fashion, such an occasion was marked on Instagram by the proud momma with the following post:

The caption reads:

“My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big. I know a drive- by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!”

See, she’s pointing out they’re doing a drive-by party — something that has been a socially acceptable modification of celebrating life events amid the contagious coronavirus pandemic. This is Kim trying to do the right thing and lead by example. (Like it or not, Kim does lead an army of impressionable Instagram users, so she has a responsibility to them and society for her massive role in it.)

As for the photos in the post? It’s a slideshow of snaps from their Lake Tahoe vacation. Now, traveling amid such conditions is NOT recommended by most — if not all — experts, but at least it seems they’re contained and hidden away! LOLz!

Happy Birthday, Sainty Baby! We hope this next year brings you blessings and continued good health. And a big happy BIRTHday to momma KKW for bringing him into the world. You’re raising a sweetheart, girl!

P.S. At the time of this writing, Kris Jenner had also celebrated her grandbaby’s special day, writing on the Gram:

“You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude.”

They just love that sweet boy so much!

[Image via Instagram.]