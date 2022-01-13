Kim Kardashian's Reaction To Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Bloody Engagement!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on top of the world! And the couple’s friends are right there along with them!

As we reported earlier on Wednesday, the Transformers star and the Drunk Face singer got engaged after a whirlwind romance, making their announcement with joint Instagram posts amid much fanfare. And the biggest celebrity in the world was right there to share in the big news!

According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian popped up in an IG comment just six minutes (!) after Megan and MGK dropped the news! In the comments section, the KUWTK star was one of the first fans to weigh in, writing (below):

“So happy for u guys!!!!”

Kim also shared three emojis, as well: a heart-eyes smiley face, a black heart (totally appropriate! LOLz!), and an engagement ring.

Awww!

Considering it was just minutes after the announcement, it’s clear Kim was scrolling through her feed and ready to pounce!

Or perhaps she got tipped off to it beforehand?! After all, older sis Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker have been very friendly with Megan and MGK! And the Jennifer’s Body star was featured in a SKIMS campaign last September, too. Plenty of overlap here, and we’re loving it!

Of course, if she wanted to add ANOTHER emoji to the mix, might we suggest the blood drop? After all, Megan says they sealed the deal by drinking each other’s blood!! Gnarly AF!!!!

Congrats again to the happy couple!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Megan Fox/Instagram]