Kim Kardashian Mourns The Death Of Her Aunt Karen Houghton -- See The Tribute

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her Aunt Karen Houghton.

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to post throwback images of Kris Jenner‘s sister, along with a sweet tribute. She shared:

“I love you so much auntie Karen.”

See the ’80s and ’90s images (below):

Kourtney Kardashian also commented on the post, “Auntie Karen .”

As you may know, the family has had quite the complicated past with Kris’ sister, so that could be why Kim’s IG display is throwback images only. They are all very close with grandmother MJ, but Karen not so much. In 2013, she angered the KarJenners by talking to reporters outside Kim’s baby shower, despite signing an NDA. Then, she spoke ill of Kris to the press many times after.

Houghton, 65, died unexpectedly on March 18. As of now her death is being attributed to natural causes.

