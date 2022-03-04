Kim Kardashian Just Made A Subtle -- But Significant -- Change Acknowledging Her Newly Single Status!

Kim Kardashian is going back to the way it used to be!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star pulled the old switcheroo on social media on Thursday, one day after officially having her single status restored by a court of law.

And yes, we’re talking about a name change… on Twitter and Instagram!

Related: Here’s How Kim And Pete Are Holding Up Amid Kanye’s Ongoing Public Antics

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul made this subtle (but very significant) change on both social media apps following her legal victory in the ongoing split from rapper Kanye West. And just like with everything else Kim does online, fans quickly picked up on the new look.

As you can see (below), there’s no ‘West’ to be found any more on either Twitter OR Instagram:

Well then!

Seems like quite the important and symbolic move to us!

What do U make of this very purposeful digital change, Perezcious readers?

It doesn’t quite compare to all the real-life legal maneuvering recently, of course, but it’s still something! Just another clear sign that Kim is more than ready to move completely on from Ye!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]