Back Already?! Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Return To LA From Bahamas Trip

Back so soon, Pim?!

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have already returned to California after spending several days soaking up the sun together in The Bahamas. In photos obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live star were spotted stepping off a private jet in Los Angeles on Wednesday after apparently making a brief stop in Miami.

Pete can be seen letting Kim off the plane first before the couple got into a Mercedes-Benz and drove away. It is unclear where the pair were heading off after the airport. Of course, there is a strong possibility that the reality star went home to see her four children. And while Pete lives in New York City, the comedian may be sticking around longer in order to spend a little more time with his girlfriend before SNL starts back up again.

The Caribbean island marked their first vacation together since they became an item last year. Even though Kim and Pete did not ring in the New Year together, they appear to be still going strong and making the most out of their long-distance relationship. Clearly, since we’ve seen the two travel back and forth between El Lay and NYC over the past couple of weeks – and now have taken an island vacay together. A source previously explained that the two are willing to do whatever it takes in order to make time for each other – even if that means hoping on a plane from time to time:

​​“They are making the distance work, and he’s planning to be in L.A. more often now.”

Could Pete be saying hello to California soon and goodbye to Staten Island? While that may be wishful thinking for some Pim stans, it sounds like things are heating up between the two. The insider added:

“Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

So we guess never say never!

As Pete comes around more often, he’ll unfortunately have to deal with a certain ex-husband (*cough* Kanye West) hanging around Kimmy Kakes. He recently purchased a house right across the street from the KKW Beauty founder. And while many believe this is just another attempt at winning Kim back, another insider shared that his main motivation was to be closer to their kids:

“It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids. He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December…It will take time to get permits and plans and he won’t be able to live there for a while. But he is excited about it and so are the kids.”

Honestly, we doubt Ye will scare off Pete. He has way too much BDE apparently for that!

Are you surprised Pim are back already from The Bahamas? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]