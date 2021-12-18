Larsa Pippen Reveals Where She & Kim Kardashian Stand After RHOM Shade!

Larsa Pippen wants everyone to know where she stands with former bff Kim Kardashian!

In case you need a recap, the speculation surrounding their longtime friendship started in July 2020 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashian sisters and the 47-year-old unfollowed each other on Instagram. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there may have been a potential rift happening. Then in November, things only became worse when Larsa appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast and blamed the fallout with the KKW Beauty founder on her ex-husband Kanye West.

Earlier this month, fans thought Kim shared a super shady response in the caption of an IG post after The Real Housewives of Miami trailer alluded to their drama. She wrote:

“They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.”

However, she later shutdown the claims with a tweet that read:

“No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Denies Shading Larsa Pippin In Sassy Caption!

Thought that would have been the end of it? Well, unfortunately not, as Larsa seemingly brought up their feud again by referencing some ex-friends (*cough, cough Kim*) on the latest episode of RHOM. She said:

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie [Pippen]. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends. I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically. … I’m proud of who I am today. Like, s**t, I’m winning. Like, s**t, I’m doing great.”

Eek! Is she suggesting that she is living her best life without Kimmy Kakes by her side? Kind of sounds like it!

However, the reality star is now setting the record straight about where the two stand at the moment. Larsa said to Access Hollywood about their relationship:

“We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole [Jordyn Woods cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson] situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it. I’m like, ‘How did I fall into this?’”

She added:

“I love them [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Hmmm…

TBH, it doesn’t come across this way sometimes!

The television personality also insisted that they have never thrown shade at each other over the years. Speaking on that RHOM moment, Larsa denied having instigated the conversation at all, explaining:

“I feel like the person I had the conflict with [on RHOM] just wanted a reason, she may have been drunk, I don’t know. She just kept bringing up my friends and I had nothing to do with that conversation. I wanted no part of that conversation, by the way. I just feel, like, I’m in a really good place. I’m in a different place in my life than when I was on season 1; I have so much going on for myself that I’m not going to let someone come in and just, like, tear down all the stuff that I’ve worked so hard to get.”

Friendships can just change over time, we guess. But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Larsa and Kim are shading each other? Do you think they’ll ever repair their friendship? Let us know in the comments. Also, take a look at her entire interview with Access (below):

[Image via Access Hollywood/YouTube, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]