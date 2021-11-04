Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy Their Second Date Night In A Row -- All The Details On Pim HERE!

If Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren’t a couple, they’re sure not doing much to dissuade the world from thinking they’ve gotten together!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live funnyman stepped out for dinner together at a NYC restaurant on Wednesday — the second night in a row that they’ve gotten together in the Big Apple!

According to Page Six, the rumored relationship is really heating up after the pair was spotted out for a meal last night at hotspot Zero Bond, an A-list price members’ club in Manhattan. Only 24 hours before, the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 27-year-old comedian had already linked up for a low-key rooftop dinner out at Campania’s, an establishment on Staten Island, where Pete grew up.

As for the second evening out, the outlet reports that Pete rolled up first, with two friends in tow, rocking a pair of white sneakers and some jeans along with a green plaid jacket. Kim (pictured above, walking into the restaurant) was said to have arrived a little bit later, walking in with security while rocking a “clingy all-black outfit.”

The report claims Kim’s presence even “sparked a scuffle” among the eagerly-awaiting paparazzi members hoping to get a shot of her walking into the establishment. Wow! Once inside, restaurant sources confirmed Kim apparently did have dinner with Pete; she hung out with Davidson as well as longtime pal Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban, who was there as well.

Another insider is downplaying the importance of the back-to-back date nights, noting how Kim is heading back to El Lay soon and just trying to keep things casual and fun. Still, she could have gone out with pretty much any A-lister in NYC this week, so spending time with Davidson twice — even going all the way to Staten Island for one of the hangouts — is a big deal!

By the way, TMZ caught up with Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, while the duo were out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and they asked ’em about Chrissy’s longtime pal. It seems there’s a consensus around one thing amid all the Kim-Pete dating rumors: the KKW Beauty business mogul is clearly attracted to his HUGE, uh, sense of humor. Yeah, that’s it!

As Chrissy explained, it’s the same thing that attracted her to John back in the day, and it’s doing wonders for Pete right now when it comes to the KUWTK starlet (below):

Inneresting!

Sounds like Chrissy and Jon approve of Kim and Pete! The whole funny thing makes a lot of sense, too, doesn’t it??

What about you, Perezcious readers?! What do y’all think of the Queen of Calabasas and the King of Staten Island?? Sound OFF about their big city rendezvous down in the comments (below)!

